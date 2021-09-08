Top-5 performers from Week 1 high school football in Sumner County

Even though storms played a factor in many of the games and COVID kept one team off the field, football was back in Sumner County. Many athletes showcased their talents and played a vital part for their teams Week 1 performance.

Here are the top-5 performers of the week in Sumner County.

Player of the Week: Colter McDaniel - Argonia/Attica

The Titans had a strong 2020 season and they keep rolling into the new season. One player that helped in all aspects of the game was McDaniel. The sophomore had 6 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, McDaniel had four total tackles and recorded an interception against Norwich. McDaniel also had eight kickoffs, totaled 223, averaged 27.9 yards, and his longest kickoff was 46 yards.

Brayden Kunz - Conway Springs

The sophomore was the team leader on both offense and defense for the Cardinals. The Cardinals' lone touchdown against Garden Plain was from Kunz with a 28-yard carry in the second quarter. Kunz finished with 81 yards on 12 carries. Defensively, Kunz had seven tackles and two of those were for a tackle for loss.

Ethan Theurer - South Haven

It wasn't a pretty game for the Cardinals, but one thing they had going was getting the ball in Theurer's hands. South Haven ended up losing 62-22, but Theurer finished with two catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. The senior also added 12 yards on a kick return.

Keiondre Smith - Caldwell

After a big season as a sophomore, Smith got his junior season campaign off to a solid start. The Blue Jays quarterback got it done with his leads with 10 carries, 114 yards, and two touchdowns. Smith had a tough time throwing the ball going 1-for-6, but the one completion was a 6-yard touchdown.

Caldwell's defense

Even though Caldwell's game against the Oxford Wildcats was only for one half, the Blue Jays defense was in total control. Caldwell secured the shutout win against Oxford and kept the Wildcats to a total of 23 yards. The Blue Jays allowed 19 yards through the air and four yards on the ground.