Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail Division IV Football Standing and Stats after Week 1

Statistics are given by the coaches via email, Hudl, or MaxPreps Those that are having an issue viewing the stats can view them on Google Sheets.

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail Division IV Football Standing

AVCTL Div. IV Individual Passing Stats

AVCTL Div. IV Individual Rushing Stats

AVCTL Div. IV Individual Receiving Stats

AVCTL Div. IV Team Offensive Stats

AVCTL Div. IV Team Defensive Stats