Sumner County Week 2 Final Scores

Week 2 is in the books. Here are the final scores around Sumner County.

Sumner County schools are bolded.

Wichita Collegiate (2-0) 35, Wellington (0-1) 13

Caldwell (2-0) 72, South Haven (0-2) 26

Conway Springs (1-1) 40, Remington (1-1) 28

Argonia/Attica (2-0) 48, Udall (0-2) 0

Howard West Elk (2-0) 46, Oxford (0-2) 22

Cheney (2-0) 66, Belle Plaine (0-2) 0

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.