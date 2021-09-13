Top-5 performers from Week 2 high school football in Sumner County

For the first time this year, all seven Sumner County football teams were in action. Many athletes showcased their talents and played a vital part in their team's Week 2 performance.

Here are the top-5 performers of the week in Sumner County.

Player of the Week: Keiondre Smith - Caldwell

If you haven't heard about Keiondre Smith, you should know about him now. The sophomore quarterback/cornerback was everywhere in the Blue Jays 72-26 win over South Haven. Smith totaled seven offensive touchdowns, ran for 263 yards, and passed for 130 yards. Defensively, he picked off the Cardinals quarterback twice and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Izic Billups - Conway Springs

Conway Springs suffered a tough loss to Garden Plain last week, but they bounced back with a 40-28 win over Remington. Cardinals quarterback Izic Billups led the way with three total touchdowns, 66 passing yards. and 166 yards on 15 carries. Billups on defense recorded two tackles.

Malachi Rogers - Wellington

Wellington was finally back in action after missing Week 1 due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Crusaders might have lost 35-13 to Collegiate, but they found a playmaker in Malachi Rogers. He was responsible for both of Wellington's touchdowns with one through the air and on the ground. Rogers did most of his damage on the ground as he rushed for over 100 yards. Official stats haven't been posted from Wellington.

Caldwell's defense

Last week, the Caldwell defense made it onto the Week 1 Players of the Week for allowing a total of 23 yards. This week, they weren't close to that number with yards allowed, but they forced seven turnovers. Three of those turnovers, plus a touchdown, came from Player of the Week Keiondre Smith, however, the others came from Dawson Bristor, Brody Perkins, and Jackson Risley.

Dalton Morrison - Argonia/Attica

Argonia/Attica's defense has been lights out in their first two games. They have been so good, the Titans defense has given up a total of six points so far this season. The Titans have also forced five turnovers and five sacks. One of those turnovers came from an interception from sophomore Dalton Morrison and he returned it for a touchdown. Morrison also totaled three tackles.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.