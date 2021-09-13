Ryan Bacon leads Wellington to a dominant cross county meet at Hargis Creek to begin the season

After coming off their COVID-19 temporary closure, the Wellington Cross Country team participated in the first sporting event of the Crusaders 2021-22 season.

In the 2021 Wellington High School Invitational at Hargis Creek, the Crusaders didn't take part in the varsity 5K meet.

This was due to easing themselves back into competition after having a week-long shutdown that forced the team to miss practices. The Crusaders ended up participating in the two-mile junior varsity meet and dominated the event.

Wellington finished with 22 points and had seven runners inside the top-10. Pratt finished 34 points shy of the Crusaders.

Junior Ryan Bacon won the two-mile event with a first-place finish with a 12:20.68 time. Junior Hunter Lough finished behind Bacon with a 12:44.97 time.

Here were the results from the other Wellington runners in the two-mile race.

Camden Parkey, SR., 13:15.99, fifth.

Braeden Ybarra, SR., 13:21.49, sixth.

Caleb Sanders, JR., 13:42.75, eighth.

Conner Walker, SO., 13:53.05, ninth.

Jackson Irey, JR., 13:56.55, 10th.

Rome Hunt, FR., 14:34.68, 17th.

Colton Clift, FR., 15:39.37, 28th.

Zander Strader, FR., 16:22.49, 35th

Wellington had three girls running at the JV level. Freshman Taylor Earl had the Crusaders' best time with 16:46.96, which was good enough for a top-10 finish.

Junior Peyton Frankie finished with a 16:42.71 time and freshman Sullivan Parkey finished at 19:02.68.

The next varsity and JV meet will be at the Anthony Golf Course with Chaparral, Mulvane, Pratt, Kingman, South Central, Cheney, and Douglass making an appearance.

