Three Wellington golfers finish top-10 in the Wellington Golf Invitational to begin the season

Three Wellington golfers finish top-10 first invitational of the season

The Wellington golf team was slated to begin its season on Thursday, Sept. 2, but the night before the meet, the Wellington school district got hit with a COVID outbreak.

11 days later, the Crusaders were back on the golf course at the Wellington Golf Invitational.

In their first meet of the season, Kasiah Richmond led the way for the Crusaders as she finished with a score of 50 and tied for sixth.

Wellington did not finish in the top-five in the team results, however, head coach James Ginter loved what he saw from his four golfers.

"Although a little shorthanded today, our girls played awesome in our first tournament of the year," said Ginter. "Three individuals placed in the top-10 on the varsity side."

The two other golfers that finished in the top-10 were Elly DeJarnett and Aubrey Hunt. They both finished with a score of 52 and tied for ninth.

Keoni Cabalquinto participated in the JV meet and tied for 15th with a score of 66.

Wellington will play again on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Tex Consolver Golf Course hosted by Goddard Eisenhower.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.