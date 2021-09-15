Wellington tennis gets off to a hot start in their first two invitationals of the season

The Wellington tennis season officially started on Saturday, Sept. 11, but the girls have already taken part in two invitationals and are rolling through their competition.

On Saturday, the Crusaders participated in a 10 team invitational at Pratt. In their first invitational, they finished in second place as a team with a score of 46. Larned finished in first at 52.

Wellington was led by their doubles team Jensen Lyness and Lyric Cornejo. They went 5-0 on the day and took first place. In facing five schools, the duo went 30-4, including a 6-3 set in the championship.

No. 2 doubles duo Ashlyn Gerten and Kadynce Aufdengarten also came in first place and went 4-0. The duo only gave up six games and defeated Greely County in the championship.

No. 2 singles Jordyn Brown made it to the championship round but came up short lost 6-1 to Pratt. Freshman Addie Hinshaw competed for Wellington as the No. 1 singles but ran into tough competition.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, even though they couldn't complete the invitational due to storms moving in, Wellington dominated the Goddard Invitational.

Lynnes and Cornejo 4-0 on the day, but would have been 5-0 if it wasn't for the storms. In the last match, the Wellington duo was up 5-0 on the Maize duo, who was also dominating the event until now. The pair are now 8-0 on the season.

Gerten and Aufdengarten also reached the championship round against another undefeated Maize duo, but couldn't finish their tight match due to storms. The duo went 3-0 on the day and improve to 7-0 on the season.

No. 1 singles Kami Reichenberger participated in her first match of the year and went 1-2 on the day. Hinshaw also participated in the invitational, but only got through two matches.

Due to the storms, no team scores were figured out since all rounds weren't completed.

Wellington will be back on the courts at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Andover Public Schools Tennis Complex with 14 other schools making the invitational.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.