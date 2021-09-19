Top-5 performers from Week 3 high school football in Sumner County

Seven Sumner County football teams were in action on Friday night. Many athletes showcased their talents and played a vital part in their team's Week 3 performance.

Here were the top-5 performers of the week in Sumner County.

Player of the Week: Keiondre Smith - Caldwell

There is the second time Smith has been the player of the week and the third time making it as a top-5 performer. The sophomore quarterback led the Blue Jays to a come from behind win with five total touchdowns and 320 total yards. Smith also delivered the game-winning touchdown to stay undefeated with a 32-yard run.

Conway Springs defense

The Cardinals took on Elkhart and they didn't have a good time. The Wildcats were held to -16 yards, but the game was called after the second quarter. Conway Springs forced three turnovers and didn't allow a first down in the game. The Cardinals totaled six tackles for loss.

Izic Billups - Conway Springs

Besides the defense, the Cardinals quarterback was everywhere in the game against Elkhart. Billups was 2/2 with 61 yards and touchdown, then ran for 42 yards on six carries. He also tallied an interception on defense and returned a punt return for a touchdown.

Xander Newberry - Argonia/Attica

The Titans dominated Oxford and Newberry played a key part. Argonia/Attica's quarterback was 3/3 for 81 yards with three touchdowns. He also got it down with his legs with five carries, 83 yards, and two touchdowns. On defense, Newberry collected four tackles.

Grady Howell - South Haven

It's been a rough three weeks for the Cardinals. South Haven is giving up 67 points per game, but sometimes the offense has some bright spots. This week it was the South Haven running back who totaled 20 carries for 85 yards. Howell also had a 70-yard touchdown on his only reception in the game. On defense, Howell had three tackles and one tackle for loss.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.