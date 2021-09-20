Wellington tennis shows their dominance with three first places finishes in El Dorado

Wellington tennis traveled to El Dorado on Saturday, Sept. 18, and had arguably their best performance of the season.

The Crusaders claimed a first-place finish out of the six total schools present in El Dorado. Wellington also had three first-place finishers who went undefeated.

Junior Jensen Lynnes and sophomore Lyric Cornejo were one of those first places finishers. The No. 1 duo was 4-0 in the matches and beat their opponents 32-4. The duo is now 12-0 and has given up 11 games for the year.

One of the duos Lynnes and Cornejo went up against was their teammates in junior Ashlyn Gerten and freshman Kadynce Aufdengarten. The duo was added since Kansas City Christian didn't have their No. 1 team.

The duo went 3-1 in the event and finished in second place. The pair is now 13-3 on the season.

Junior Crystal Ramirez and junior Jordyn Brown also claimed went 4-0 in El Dorado. Wellington's No. 2 duo gave up five games after playing at Andover Central in singles matchups. The pair beat El Dorado's duo 8-2 for a first-place finish.

Junior Kami Reichenberger also went 4-0 on Saturday in the singles. Reichenberger claimed Wellington's only singles first-place finish as she 32-4 in her games.

In the first-place match, Reichenberger won 8-1 and took down El Dorado's state qualifier from two years ago.

Wellington's No. 2 singles player was freshman Sawyer Parker and she finished in third place in her first varsity action.

Parker started with a tough match against Wamego but lost 8-5. She won her next two but lost her final matchup 8-2 to El Dorado.

Wellington's next varsity match is at 3 p.m. at Wichita Collegiate and the following schools will be in attendance: Wellington, Wichita Collegiate, Augusta, Goddard, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Newton, Salina Central, and Winfield.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.