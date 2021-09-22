Wellington still winless on the season after close matches with Winfield and Collegiate

Wellington was on the road and was hoping to get their first win of the season with matches between Collegiate and Winfield.

The Crusaders came close, however, their winless season continues.

Wellington (0-7) took on Winfield (6-11) in their first match and the Vikings got off to a quick start and took a 4-1 lead in the first set, but Wellington scored five unanswered points to take the lead.

The set would go back-and-forth, but Wellington ended up dropping it 25-20. The Crusaders would also lose the second set and the match.

After the Winfield match, the Crusaders took on Collegiate (6-5), and right away Wellington was beginning to feel something.

Wellington took a 10-5 lead before the Spartans called their first timeout. Collegiate started to come back and eventually took a 23-20 lead.

The Crusaders didn't let the Spartan comeback discourage them. Wellington would finish the set on a 6-1 run and take the first point in the match.

In the second set, Collegiate took a 6-0 lead on the Crusaders and never looked back. Wellington tried to inch closer as senior Airalyn Frame went on a run with her spikes finding holes in the Spartans' defense.

However, it wasn't enough as both teams headed into a third set.

In the third set, it began to be a back-and-forth game, but the Collegiate began to separate themselves with an 11-5 lead. Wellington kept battling, but could never get a grasp of the lead.

The Crusaders got it to an 11-10 set, but there was a miscall by the referees, and Wellington had to go back trailing 11-9.

Once that happened, Collegiate won the next point and went on a run. Wellington kept fighting back, but after an impressive first set, they would lose the match.

The next match will be on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 9 a.m. as the Crusaders will travel to Cheney in a seven-team tournament.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.