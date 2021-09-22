Wellington finishes one point behind Collegiate for first place in the 8-team tournament

Wellington traveled to Wichita-Collegiate to participate in an eight-team tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and the Crusaders came away with a second-place finish.

Collegiate has been one of the best tennis programs in the state with their girls winning 31 of the last 35 state championships, including the last 12-in-a-row dating back to 2009.

The Crusaders finished one point behind Collegiate in the final standings. Collegiate won the event with 20 points.

Wellington was led by their No. 2 doubles team of Ashlyn Gerten and Kadynce Aufdengarten. The duo had a close first match, winning 8-5 over Kapaun, then winning 8-5 over Augusta.

The duo saved their best match for the championship against Collegiate. Gerten and Aufdengarten beat the Spartans duo 8-3 to claim first place. The pair is now 16-3 on the season.

Wellington's No. 1 duo of Jensen Lynnes and Lyric Cornejo had a dominating performance in defeating Augusta 8-3 and Salina Central 8-2.

The doubles team ran into trouble in the championship match to Collegiate as they fell behind 7-1. Lynnes and Cornejo closed the gap to make it 7-5, but Collegiate stopped the Wellington comeback.

This was the pair's first loss of the season.

In the singles, Cyrstal Ramirez lost her opening match to Kapaun but bounced back to win two in a row against Collegiate and Winfield. Ramirez placed fifth but helped secure a win over a league and regional opponent in Winfield.

Kami Reichenberger ran into stiff competition. She lost in her first round to Newton but won the second round 8-0 over an Augusta player.

In her final match, she ran into another good opponent from Winfield and placed sixth.

Wellington will be back at Collegiate on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 8 a.m. to participate in a 12-team tournament.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.