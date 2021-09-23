Week 4 Sumner County high school football predictions made by Greg Williams

Each week, Wellington Daily News Reporter, Greg Williams, predicts the score of every game in the Sumner County area.

Overall: 16-1 (94%)

Last week: 6-0 (100%)

Wellington (0-2) @ Labette County (0-3)

Last matchup (2020): Wellington 41, Labette County 12

Last week: Andale 61, Wellington 6 | El Dorado 51, Labette County 7

The good news for Wellington, they got the tough part of their schedule out of the way with games between Collegiate and Andale. The bad news is that they see themselves with a winless record. Labette County has struggled all year with scoring a total of 14 points in three games. The Crusaders should easily get into the end zone and secure their first win of the season.

Prediction: Wellington 41, Labette County 20

8-man I No. 4 Argonia/Attica (3-0) vs. Goessel (1-2)

Last matchup (2020): Argonia/Attica 42, Goessel 14

Last week: Argonia/Attica 60, Oxford 8 | Little River 66, Goessel 20

The Titans have been rolling along and there's no reason to think Goessel will be the first team to slow them down. Argonia/Attica has given up 14 points in three games and their offense is clicking. The Titans haven't played a quality opponent since their Week 1 matchup against Norwich, but this game against Goessel should get them ready for Pretty Prairie next week.

Prediction: Argonia/Attica 62, Goessel 0

Belle Plaine (0-3) @ Kingman (2-1)

Last matchup (2020): Kingman 28, Belle Plaine 7

Last week: Trinity 40, Belle Plaine 0 | Kingman 61, Marion 0

Before the Dragons can start thinking about winning, they have to start thinking about getting points on the board. Belle Plaine has yet to score any points this season and there's a good chance that trend continues. Kingman is giving up an average of 18 points per game, and the most they gave up was 34 to Class 3A No. 5 Cheney. The Eagles are also coming off a shoutout victory over Marion, who was undefeated heading into that game.

Prediction: Kingman 70, Belle Plaine 0

8-man II No. 6 Caldwell (3-0) @ Central Christian (0-3)

Last matchup (2020): Caldwell 46, Central Christian 22

Last week: Caldwell 36, Norwich 34 | South Barber 56, Central Christian 6

The Blue Jays avoided an upset in their game against Norwich. They trailed 34-20 late in the third quarter, but Caldwell quickly scored 16 unanswered points to win the game. Keiondre Smith was the hero in the game, and if he's on the field, Caldwell has a chance to win any game. This week, the Blue Jays shouldn't be on upset alert and should cruise to another win.

Prediction: Caldwell 50, Central Christian 13

1A No. 6 Conway Springs (2-1) vs. Ellinwood (0-3)

Last matchup (2020): Conway Springs 58, Ellinwood 0

Last week: Conway Springs 50, Elkhart 0 | Smith Center 66, Ellinwood 0

Conway Springs has bounced back since their Week 1 loss to Garden Plain. They defeated Remington and came away with a shutout win over Elkhart. There's a chance the Cardinals can have themselves another shutout win over Ellinwood as they haven't scored a point all season. However, the Eagles faced three of the top-3 teams in Class 1A with Olpe, Inman, and Smith Center. It's a brutal way to start the season for Ellinwood with four top-10 opponents, but the Cardinals should handle their business.

Prediction: Conway Springs 62, Ellinwood 0

Oxford (0-3) vs. Flinthills (1-2)

Last matchup (2020): Oxford 32, Flinthills 28

Last week: Argonia/Attica 60, Oxford 8 | West Elk 34, Flinthills 14

This is an Oxford win last year, but this year could be a different story. The Wildcats have had trouble scoring all season, but they have played one top-10 team in each 8-man division and another team receiving votes to be in the top-10 in 8-man I. Flinthills is also in the same situation as Oxford, but the one non-ranked team they played, the Mustangs won 48-0.

Prediction: Flinthills 34, Oxford 14

South Haven (0-3) @ Norwich (1-2)

Last matchup (2020): Norwich 54, South Haven 22

Last week: Kinsley 64, South Haven 14 | Caldwell 36, Norwich 34

South Haven has the ability to move the ball, but the turnovers hurt them. The Cardinals have the most turnovers (12) in Sumner County. They have five interceptions and seven fumbles this season. South Haven's defense has given up a lot of points on the season, but this could be that the offense is giving the opponent the ball. Norwich is coming off a close game against Caldwell. If they can build off that loss, South Haven could be in for another long Friday night.

Prediction: Norwich 49, South Haven 21

