Malachi Rogers and Montel Tate connect for 3 touchdowns in Wellington's first win of the season

It's been a tough start to the season for Wellington.

The Crusaders dealt with a COVID, which kept them from playing in Week 1 against Clearwater, then had back-to-back games against top teams in the state.

After going through all of that, Wellington traveled 112 miles for their first win of the season in a 49-12 victory over Labette County.

In the beginning, both teams shared three-and-outs between each other. Then, Wellington (1-0) struck first with a Malachi Rogers quarterback sneak at the one-yard to get into the end zone.

The Crusaders would have their first lead of the season and they never looked back.

Labette County (0-4) didn't go away easily after the touchdown. In the second quarter, the Grizzlies scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak at the one-yard line and they missed the extra point.

On the next Wellington possession, in two plays, they extended their lead with a 26-yard touchdown run from Malachi Rogers to make it 14-6.

The Crusaders got the ball back before halftime after a perfect execution by the kickoff team to recover the onside kick. Rogers would lead Wellington inside the Grizzlies 10-yard line, then find junior wide receiver Montel Tate for a six-yard touchdown.

Then, after forcing Labette County to turn it over on downs, Rogers found Montel Tate for a 65-yard touchdown to extend the Wellington 28-6 lead.

The quarterback-wide receiver duo wasn't done there.

Rogers found Tate again for their third touchdown connection between each other. This was a touchdown pass from over 50 yards and gave the Crusaders a 29 point lead.

Wellington would give up a long touchdown to the Grizzlies, but the Crusaders easily responded with a touchdown of their own. This time it would be a three-yard run from senior running back Dustyn Schettler.

Once the game seemed out of reach for Labette County, the Grizzlies offense had their back on their goal line, but the Crusaders would force a fumble and recover it in the end zone for a defensive touchdown.

The Crusaders dominated in their first win of the season. Now, they'll be ready to travel to Rose Hill (1-3) for an AVCTL matchup with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Individual and team stats from the game will be added to the story when they're madavailable.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.