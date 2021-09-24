Wellington stays and St. Thomas Aquinas will join 4A class in 2022; Belle Plaine drops to 1A

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has announced changes to their general classification for 2021-22 and football classifications for 2022-2023.

In Sumner County, Belle Plaine is the only school receiving a classification change. The Dragons are currently a 2A program, but next season, they will play the 1A class.

Besides Belle Plaine, 16 teams from Class 2A will move to Class 1A. Three schools in the 8-man football league will make the transition to 11-man football in the 1A class.

Wellington will remain in 4A, but their class did get harder.

In a class with Bishop-Miege, Basehor-Linwood, Andover Central, McPherson, and many others, Class 4A will be adding Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas.

St. Thomas Aquinas is coming from the 5A class. Since 2017, the Saints are 42-11 and have claimed a 5A State Championship in 2018. Their worst season game last year with a 7-4 record.

Another team making a dropping from Class 5A to Class 4A is Kansas City-FL Schlagle. Then, St. George-Rock Creek will make the jump from Class 3A to Class 4A starting this year with their other sports (4A debut for football will be next year).

You can see what schools are making a classification change for 2021-2022 and you can see what schools are making a classification change for football in 2022-2023 on the KSHSAA website.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.