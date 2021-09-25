Sumner County Week 4 Final Scores

Week 4 is in the books. Here are the final scores around Sumner County.

Sumner County schools are bolded.

Wellington (1-2) 49, Labette County (0-4) 12

Goessel (2-2) 44, Argonia/Attica (3-1) 36

Kingman (3-1) 35, Belle Plaine (0-4) 0

Caldwell (4-0) 58, Central Christian (0-4) 12

Conway Springs (3-1) 45, Ellinwood (0-4) 13

Flinthills (2-2) 70, Oxford (0-4) 68

Norwich (2-2) 54, South Haven (0-4) 6

