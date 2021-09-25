Ali Zeka is named to the All-Tournament Team as Wellington falls to Cheney in the championship bracket

After a frustrating triangular with Winfield and Collegiate on Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Crusaders bounced back in a couple of matches in the Red and Blue Classic.

Seven teams were invited to the tournament, and Wellington found itself with three other teams in the championship bracket play.

Wellington started their day against Wichita Trinity Academy, but the Crusaders lost both sets.

In their second match, Wellington bounced back and defeated Pratt in three sets. Pratt took the first set 25-23, but the Crusaders would win 25-19 and 25-21 in their next two sets to win the match.

The Crusaders going 2-1 in the pool play got them into the championship bracket with Trinity Academy, Wichita Collegiate, and Cheney.

Wellington got matched with Cheney and it was a tough task for the Crusaders. The Cardinals are one of the best volleyball programs in the state and hold a 17-1 record.

The Crusaders hung in there, but they would ultimately fall to Cheney in two sets. Cheney defeated Trinity Academy in two sets to win the tournament.

After the championship match, the tournament announced their All-Tournament Team and Wellington's senior Ali Zeka was the lone Crusaders selection.

Cheney, Trinity Academy, and Collegiate had multiple selections. Wellington, Pratt, and Chaparral had one selection for their schools.

Wellington will host a triangular on their Senior Night on Tuesday, Sept. 28, with Andale and Rose Hill coming to the high school.

