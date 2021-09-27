Malachi Rogers is named the Wellington Daily News Player of the Week in Sumner County

Seven Sumner County football teams were in action on Friday night. Many athletes showcased their talents and played a vital part in their team's Week 4 performance.

Here were the top-5 performers of the week in Sumner County.

Player of the Week: Malachi Rogers - Wellington

Wellington got their first win of the season over Labette County and the performance of Crusaders Malachi Rogers was a big reason why they got the victory. The junior quarterback tallied five total touchdowns and 319 yards out of the 425 Wellington offensive yards. The junior quarterback tallied 150 yards through the air and 169 yards on the ground with five total touchdowns. Rogers totaled 319 out of the Crusaders' 425 offensive yards.

Kyan Morris - Oxford

It was an electrifying game between Oxford and the Flinthills that went into overtime, but the Wildcats lost in the 70-68 shootout. In that game, Oxford's Kyan Morris totaled nine touchdowns. The junior quarterback did everything for the Wildcats, but they fall to 0-4 on the season.

Keiondre Smith - Caldwell

Caldwell is off to a 4-0 start and they look like one of the best teams in the state at the 8-man II league. The Blue Jays' success comes mostly from their quarterback Keiondre Smith. He had another stellar game with two passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. Smith finished with 311 yards of offense and 256 came from the ground.

Montel Tate - Wellington

In Rogers's big day against Labette County, his top receiver Montel Tate came up big for him. The junior wide receiver had three catches and went for 89 yards with two touchdowns. Tate has been quiet all season, but against the Grizzlies, he finally cracks the top-5 performers of the week.

Brody Perkins - Caldwell

With what Smith does at Caldwell, it's easy to forget about the other Blue Jays players. However, those players can make plays, and one of them is senior running back Brody Perkins. In the 58-12 win over Central Christian, Perkins had 110 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries. On defense, Perkins plays linebacker for the Blue Jays and he recorded one of two interceptions for Caldwell's defense.

