Wellington celebrates Senior Night with a triangular against Andale and Rose Hill

Wellington won their first two matches of the season over the weekend and the Crusaders were hoping to bring that momentum to Senior Night.

However, with two tough district opponents, Wellington wasn't able to win a set.

The Crusaders took on Andale (22-1) to begin the triangular and it was already a tough matchup for Wellington (2-10.

Andale took a quick 8-2 lead, but after a Wellington timeout, the Indians took a 20-10 lead. The Crusaders dropped the first set 25-12, but the second set was a battle.

Wellington and Andale started off going back and forth, then the Crusaders took a 14-12 lead. The Indians stopped the Crusaders' momentum and took a 16-14 lead before Wellington called a timeout.

Coming out of the timeout, the Crusaders tied the second set at 16 and there was a sense of energy from the Wellington players.

Eventually, Andale took the biggest lead of the game and didn't look back. The Indians went up 21-18 and the Crusaders couldn't come from behind to take the set, losing 25-20.

"We have talented players," said Wellington head coach Audrey Gill. "They know that they're good, but we have to work on overcoming adversity. When they get down, they have to pick themselves up, have a short-term memory, and move on."

After Andale defeated Wellington, they took on Rose Hill and the Indians won in two sets.

The Crusaders finished the day against Rose Hill (11-7) and it started as a close first set. Wellington trailed 12-9, but the Rockets would eventually extend their lead.

Rose Hill went on a 7-2 run, then won the first set 25-15 over the Crusaders.

Wellington had another tough start to their second set against Rose Hill when they trailed 10-4 before a Crusaders timeout. The Crusaders never recovered as they fell 25-16 and lost the match 2-0.

Besides the tough matches, Wellington still celebrated their seniors with flowers, gifts, and praise from their head coach.

"These girls are amazing," said Gill. "They are an instrumental part of our program. They show up, workout in the summer, they're part of our PSP program, and are all-around good athletes trying to compete."

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.