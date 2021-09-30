Week 5 Sumner County high school football predictions made by Greg Williams

Each week, Wellington Daily News Reporter, Greg Williams, predicts the score of every game in the Sumner County area.

Overall: 22-2 (92%)

Last week: 6-1 (86%)

Wellington (1-2) @ Rose Hill (1-3) - Game of the Week

Last matchup (2020): Wellington 28, Rose Hill 20

Last week: Wellington 49, Labette County 12 | Augusta 27, Rose Hill 20

After starting the season with two of the best teams in the nation, Wellington got their first win of the season against Labette County. The Crusaders had everything going for them and completely dominated the Grizzlies. Rose Hill has delt with the same issues as Wellington as they also played Andale and Collegiate, then faced another top opponent in Augusta. This should be a close game between the Crusaders and the Rockets, but if Wellington's offense can duplicate what they did against Labette County, they should come away with the win.

Prediction: Wellington 28, Rose Hill 27

8-man I No. 9 Argonia/Attica (3-1) @ Pretty Prairie (3-1)

Last matchup (2020): Argonia/Attica 46, Pretty Prairie 6

Last week: Goessel 44, Argonia/Attica 36 | Pretty Prairie 63, Fairfield 18

Argonia/Attica is coming off their first loss of the season in a upset against Goessel. It was a game where the Titans kept helping the Bluebirds. The Titans turned the ball over five times and it was just enough for Goessel to use those to their advantage. Argonia/Attica has another tough opponent this week in Pretty Prairie, and they are looking to crack the top-10 in their league. If the Titans can protect the ball, they should bounce back.

Prediction: Argonia/Attica 50, Pretty Prairie 13

Belle Plaine (0-4) @ Bluestem (0-3)

Last matchup (2020): Belle Plaine 62, Bluestem 0

Last week: Kingman 35, Belle Plaine 0 | Chaparral 53, Bluestem 8

This might not be an ideal game to watch, but nonetheless, someone has to win. Between both of these team, they have combined for eight points scored and 334 points allowed. This will not be close to last year's 62-0 matchup, but the slight edge goes to Belle Plaine for playing much better teams this year. The Dragons should get their first points of the season and come away with the win. This could simply be a first one with two touchdowns wins.

Prediction: Belle Plaine 13, Bluestem 6

8-man II No. 6 Caldwell (4-0) vs. Stafford (2-2)

Last matchup (2020): Stafford 44, Caldwell 38

Last week: Caldwell 58, Central Christian 12 | South Barber 50, Stafford 27

Last year, Stafford handed Caldwell the first loss of the season in an upset. This year should be different. Besides their comeback win against Norwich, the Bluejays have been steamrolling their opponents. Caldwell is out for revenge after last year, and with quarterback Keiondre Smith leading the way for the Bluejays, it's going to be hard for the Trojans to stop that offense.

Prediction: Caldwell 58, Stafford 20

1A No. 6 Conway Springs (3-1) @ Independent (0-2)

Last matchup (2020): Conway Springs 63, Independent 8

Last week: Conway Springs 45, Ellinwood 13 | Elkhart 20, Independent 14

Conway Springs has bounced back well after their Week 1 loss to Garden Plain with three straight wins. They'll look to make it four-in-a-row when they travel to Wichita to take on Independent. The Panthers have had a tough start to their season with injuries and missing a game against Belle Plaine, but they hung around with Elkhart last week. The Cardinals will easily dominate the Panthers and this could be a game that gets called at halftime.

Prediction: Conway Springs 52, Independent 0

Oxford (0-4) @ 8-man I No. 3 Madison (4-0)

Last matchup (2020): Madison 53, Oxford 8

Last week: Flinthills 70, Oxford 68 | Madison 50, Oxford 0

Oxford might have had the game of the year in Sumner Countywith a back and forth shootout with Flinthills. Unfortuantly, the Wildcats couldn't survive in triple overtime and now have to face one of the best teams in their league. Madiosn has give up six points this season and had pitched three shoutouts in a row. The Bulldogs have a great opportunity to make it four-in-a-row against Oxford

Prediction: Madison 62, Oxford 0

South Haven (0-4) vs. Central Christian (0-4)

Last matchup (2020): Central Christian 56, South Haven 20

Last week: Norwich 54, South Haven 6 | Caldwell 58, Central Christian 12

South Haven has been able to put points on the board, but the defense has been having all trouble stopping opposing offenses. The Cardinals have given up 252 points in four games, and two of those opponents have winning records (Caldwell and Kinsley). Central Christian has been struggling through four weeks, but all of their opponents have winning records. The Cougars came close to upsetting Pretty Prairie in their season opener 16-14 loss. South Haven should put up more points than usual, but the Cougars can get their first win of the season here.

Prediction: Central Christian 41, South Haven 28

