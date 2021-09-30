Wellington's Ashlyn Gerten and Kadynce Aufdengarten shutout the competition at Kingman

Wellington travels to Kingman to participate in the six-team tournament at Kingman High School.

The Crusaders put together a good performance, but for the second time this year, they finished one point shy of first place.

The last time that happened was on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Collegiate.

Buhler won the tournament with 16 points, then Kingman finished in third place with eight points.

Wellington had two first-place finishes. No. 2 singles Crystal Ramirez defeated Nickerson's Carly Bontrager 7-6, then defeated Valley Center's Reagan Lopez 6-0.

In the championship match, Ramirez had to defeat one of her teammates to win first place. That teammate was Jordyn Brown.

Brown would claim second place for Wellington after she defeated Buhler's Kendall Birney 6-0, then defeating Haven's Brookelyn Barnett 6-0.

Wellington's No. 2 duo also had a first-place finish for the Crusaders.

Ashlyn Gerten and Kadynce Aufdengarten didn't give up a set. The pair won 6-0 against Buhler's duo, then went 6-0 against Haven's duo.

In the championship match, Gerten and Aufdengarten defeated Kingman's duo 6-0 to claim the second first-place finish for Wellington.

Besides the two first-place finishes, the Crusaders would have two third-place finishes.

One of them came from No. 1 singles player Kami Reichenberger. She won her first match against Nickerson's Zoe Coonce but lost her second match against Buhler's Kacey Lehl.

Reichenberger took on Valley Center's Rafaela Pereire and won the third-place match 6-3.

The other third-place finish came from Wellington's No. 1 duo.

Jensen Lynnes and Lyric Cornejo won their first match against Haven's duo 6-1, but the pair would lose the second-round match 6-1 to Buhler's No. 1 duo.

Lynnes and Cornejo took on Valley Center's duo and won 6-2 to claim third place.

Wellington will travel back to Collegiate for the third time this year to participate in the AVCTL Meet at 10 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Collegiate, Buhler, Circle, El Dorado, McPherson, and Augusta will be in attendance.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.