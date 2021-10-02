Sumner County Week 5 Final Scores

Week 5 is in the books. Here are the final scores around Sumner County.

Sumner County schools are bolded.

Wellington (2-2) 13, Rose Hill (1-4) 12

Argonia/Attica (4-1) 60, Pretty Prairie (3-2) 12

Belle Plaine (1-4) 43, Bluestem (0-5) 0

Caldwell (5-0) 51, Stafford (2-3) 14

Conway Springs (4-1) 55, Independent (0-4) 0

Madison (5-0) 52, Oxford (0-5) 0

Central Christian (1-4) 66, South Haven (0-5) 18

