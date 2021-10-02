Sumner County Week 5 Final Scores
Greg Williams
Wellington Daily News
Week 5 is in the books. Here are the final scores around Sumner County.
Sumner County schools are bolded.
Wellington (2-2) 13, Rose Hill (1-4) 12
Argonia/Attica (4-1) 60, Pretty Prairie (3-2) 12
Belle Plaine (1-4) 43, Bluestem (0-5) 0
Caldwell (5-0) 51, Stafford (2-3) 14
Conway Springs (4-1) 55, Independent (0-4) 0
Madison (5-0) 52, Oxford (0-5) 0
Central Christian (1-4) 66, South Haven (0-5) 18
