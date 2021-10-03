Xander Newberry is named the Wellington Daily News Player of the Week in Sumner County

Seven Sumner County football teams were in action on Friday night. Many athletes showcased their talents and played a vital part in their team's Week 5 performance.

Here were the top-5 performers of the week in Sumner County.

Player of the Week: Xander Newberry - Argonia/Attica

It's hard to have a better week than what Xander Newberry did against Pretty Prairie. The senior quarterback was 11-for-11 with 328 yards, six touchdowns, and had a quarterback rating of 177.1. Newberry also added a rushing touchdown in the 60-12 win. The Titans quarterback went into the game with 280 yards, then came away by doubling his yardage stats and taking control of being the leading passer in Sumner County. Newberry also doubled his passing touchdowns from 6 to 12 and now has a 72.5 completion percentage.

Connor Harnden - Argonia/Attica

With Newberry having a career night, his receivers also benefited from his performance. One of those receivers was Connor Harnden. The junior running back/wide receiver had six receptions for 169 yards and had three touchdowns. The Titans didn't run as much, but Harnden had three carries for 10 yards. Coming into the game against Pretty Prairie, Harnden had 154 yards and ended up doubling his yardage with this game. Harnden has now become the leading receiver in Sumner County.

Jace Barton - Wellington

In their game against Rose Hill, the defense forced four turnovers and held the Rockets to 12 points. Two of those turnovers were caught by senior linebacker Jace Barton. The first interception came in the second quarter as Rose Hill was driving down the field and looking to take the lead, but his second interception might have been the biggest of the night. Rose Hill was looking to tie the game but Lane Gardner threw right into Barton's coverage and he made the play. Rose Hill was able to get the ball back, but Barton stopped the momentum and allowed the offense to kill some time off the clock.

Colby Barton - Belle Plaine

It was a big week for Belle Plaine as they scored their first points of the season and won their first game in 2021. Colby Barton was a big reason why the Dragons won 43-0 against Bluestem as the senior quarterback was 12-for-20 with 227 yards and four touchdowns. Prior to this game, Barton had 170 yards on the season. It has been a tough season for Belle Plaine, but with a great performance from Barton and the Dragons, they hope to get a few more wins in the back end of their schedule.

Keiondre Smith - Caldwell

In the last couple of weeks, Keiondre Smith has been putting up video game numbers, so this week can be viewed as a down week for the Blue Jays quarterback. However, that is unfair to say, because he still played well against Stafford. Smith went 4-for-7 for 95 yards and three passing touchdowns. On the ground, the junior recorded 197 yards on 25 carries and had three touchdowns, including one for 57 yards. Smith was a little careless with the ball with his two interceptions, but Caldwell took a 51-14 win and kept their undefeated season alive.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.