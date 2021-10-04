Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail Division IV Football Standings and Stats after Week 5

Statistics are given by the coaches via email, Hudl, or MaxPreps Those that are having an issue viewing the stats can view them on Google Sheets.

Clearwater Week 5 individual stats could not be found. Once stats can be retrieved, their stats will be updated.

Legend: Comp = Completions, Att. = Attempts, TDs = Touchdowns, INTs = Interceptions, YPG = Yards Per Game, Rec. = Reception, TOs = Turnovers, PPG = Points Per Game

If you believe stats are wrong, please reach out to Greg Williams at GWilliams@gannett.com.

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail Division IV Standings

AVCTL Div. IV Individual Passing Stats

AVCTL Div. IV Individual Rushing Stats

AVCTL Div. IV Individual Receiving Stats

AVCTL Div. IV Offensive Stats

AVCTL Div. IV Defensive Stats

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.