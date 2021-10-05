Wellington mixes things up and takes fourth place in the AVCTL Championship Tournament

Wellington is getting set for regionals at El Dorado, but first, they had some fun at the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Championship Tournament.

The Crusaders mixed things up with new duo pairs and a new singles player, but they still finished in the top-6 and almost got third place.

Wellington finished in fourth-place with 39. points. Collegiate took first place with 68 points, McPherson took second place with 59 points, and Buhler finished with 41 points to take third place.

Lyric Cornejo played in the No. 2 singles bracket as she's been usually paired with Jensen Lynnes in No. 1 doubles. Cornejo was the top finished for Wellington and finished in third place.

Lynnes and Kadynce Aufdengarten was the No. 1 Wellington double and got the No. 4 seed. They lost the third-place match to Buhler and ended up in fourth.

Ashlyn Gertner, who's usually with Aufdengarten, teamed up with Crystal Ramirez, who usually runs singles.

The two paired up to be the Wellington No. 2 duo and also got the No. 4 seed. The doubles team also lost the third-place match to Buhler and ended with a fourth-place finish.

Kami Reichenberger was the only player for Wellington who didn't have a shake-up. She stayed with the No. 1 singles and had a tremendous day.

She got the No. 7 seed and lost her opening match to an exchange student from Circle. She avenged an earlier loss this year from Winfield, so she has the most recent win over that player. Then she took 5th place beating Richardson from Augusta 9-2.

The Crusaders had a fun day, but are now getting ready for the 4A regional tournament at 9 a.m. in El Dorado.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.