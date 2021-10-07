Week 6 Sumner County high school football predictions made by Greg Williams

Each week, Wellington Daily News Reporter, Greg Williams, predicts the score of every game in the Sumner County area.

Overall: 29-2 (93%)

Last week: 7-0 (100%)

Wellington (2-2) vs. El Dorado (2-3) - Game of the Week

Last matchup (2017) Wellington 21, El Dorado 0

Last week: Wellington 13, Rose Hill 12 | McPherson 63, El Dorado 36

It's homecoming for the Crusaders and they have a game against a tough El Dorado team that has received votes to be in the top-10 of the Kansas high school football rankings. Wellington's defense has been great during their two game winning with allowing -28 years to Labette County and forcing four turnovers on Rose Hill. The Wildcats have lost all their games against quality opponents (Augusta, Buhler, McPherson), but the Crusaders need to play clean football to pull out the win.

Prediction: Wellington 28, El Dorado 27

8M1 No. 7 Argonia/Attica (4-1) vs. Moundridge (1-4)

Last matchup (2020): Argonia/Attica 26, Moundridge 6

Last week: Argonia/Attica 60, Pretty Prairie 12 | Goessel 42, Moundridge 22

After losing their first game of the season, the Titans bounced back with a win and a video game-like performance from Xander Newberry. Moundridge has been struggling on defense all year, but their offense is dangerous. The Widlcats average 34.8 points per game but their opponents are averaging 47.2 points. Argonia/Attica is a heavy favorite in this game and should have no problem against Moundridge.

Prediction: Argonia/Attica 61, Moundridge 13

Belle Plaine (1-4) vs. 2A No. 5 Chaparral (5-0)

Last matchup (2020): Belle Plaine 46, Chaparral 0

Last week: Belle Plaine 43, Bluestem 0 | Chaparral 41, Garden Plaine 21

It was a big win for Belle Plaine as they're no longer winless. Their reward? A date with No. 5 Chaparral, who's been outscoring opponents 178-43. Belle Plaine has not scored a point outside of their win over Bluestem and the Roadrunners are giving up 8.6 points per game. Chaparral should be able to avenge their shutout loss last year and have the chance to keep Belle Plaine scoreless for their fifth game this season.

Prediction: Chaparral 60, Belle Plaine 0

8M2 No. 4 Caldwell (5-0) @ Peabody-Burns (3-2)

Last matchup (2020): Peabody-Burns 38, Caldwell 18

Last week: Caldwell 51, Stafford 14 | South Barber 66, Peabody-Burns 20

Caldwell has been the hottest team in the county and there's no reason to think they'll cool off against Peabody-Burns. Quarterback Keiondre Smith is having a unreal season with his 1,030 rushing yards and 26 total touchdowns. The Warriors are 0-2 against top teams in the 8-man division two league, and the possibility of them pulling off an upset is unlikely. They'll have to start by slowing down Smith, but no one has an answer for the Blue Jays quarterback. It's a safe bet to have Caldwell continue their undefeated season.

Prediction: Caldwell 50, Peabody-Burns 20

1A No. 6 Conway Springs (4-1) vs. Sublette (0-4)

Last matchup (2020): Conway Springs 55, Sublette 0

Last week: Conway Springs 55, Independent 0 | Elkhart 22, Sublette 14

The Cardinals could arguably be the most balanced team in the county. The Conway Springs offense and defense has played lights out all season. Even in there Week 1 lose to Garden Plain, the Cardinals looked impressive and could be a team to watch for the 1A state title. They'll have to get through Sublette, but the Cardinals should have no problem with that. Conway Springs could get their third shutout of the season against the Larks.

Prediction: Conway Springs 62, Sublette 0

Oxford (0-5) vs. Udall (1-4)

Last matchup (2020): Udall 40, Oxford 20

Last week: Madison 52, Oxford 0 | Central 52, Udall 6

If there was a week for Oxford to win their first game of the year, this week has to be it. The Eagles have been held scoreless three times, but just like the Wildcats, they have faced top opponents on their league. This game could be exciting as both defenses have the ability to give up a ton of points, If it comes to a shootout, Oxford has shown to keep up with an opposing team (70-68 loss to Flinthills in Week 4), but Udall hasn't had that opportunity this year. Prepare for a back-and-forth game that could come down to whoever has the ball last.

Prediction: Udall 56, Oxford 48

South Haven (0-5) @ Stafford (2-3)

Last matchup (2020): Stafford 68, South Haven 60

Last week: Central Christian 66, South Haven 18 | Caldwell 51, Stafford 14

Just like Oxford, if there was a game for South Haven to win, this has to be it.They have a tough last two games and this might be their best shot to avoid a winless season. The Cardinals have been able to put up points this season, but their defense has been a huge liability. That defense will most likely struggle again to Stafford, but the Cardinals offense has a chance to score the most points in a game this season for them.

Prediction: Stafford 61, South Haven 47

