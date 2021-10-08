El Dorado's offense runs for 434 yards against Wellington and gives the Crusaders a 46-25 loss on homecoming

A lot was on the line at Wellington's homecoming.

Wellington was riding a two-game winning streak heading into their homecoming, and the other side, El Dorado was on a two-game skid.

One of their streaks had to end tonight. It ended up being Crusaders as the Wildcats dominated in a 46-25 win with the rushing offense led by Jaydon Sundgren and his record-breaking night.

Wellington (2-3) took the game's first lead after they forced an El Dorado punt. The Crusaders drove down the field in a couple of plays and quarterback Malachi Rogers found Brody Weir for a 7-yard touchdown.

After the first quarter, El Dorado scored on a 9-yard touchdown Sundgren and made the two-point conversion to take an 8-7.

The night for Sundgren was just getting started.

The senior running back totaled 284 yards on 38 carries and scored four rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats. Sundgren's 284 yards ended up being a new single-game rushing record for El Dorado.

"El Dorado is a fantastic team," said Wellington head coach Zane Aguilar. "They ran for a lot of yards against McPherson and 434 yards against us. It's frustrating on our part, but we have to gameplan and put guys in a spot to be successful."

However, Wellington was quick to respond to the touchdown. Rogers, with his legs, scored a 38-yard touchdown and had a successful two-point conversion to give the Crusaders a 15-8 lead.

That would be the last Crusader lead of the game.

El Dorado answered with Sundgren's second touchdown of the day. Then, when Wellington had the possession, the first snap of the drive went over Rogers's head and the Wildcats recovered.

The Wildcats took advantage and gave it to Sundgren for his third touchdown in the first half. Wellington's Jack Wright made a 32-yard field goal just before halftime to make it 24-16.

Wellington started the ball in the second half and instead of taking the lead, the Crusaders went three and out. El Dorado ran it down Wellington's defense, and Sundgren capped off the first drive of the second half with his fourth touchdown.

The Crusaders had opportunities to cut into the El Dorado lead, but penalties kept hurting them. Wellington got inside the El Dorado 10-yard line, but the Crusaders fumbled the snap and the Wildcats recovered.

"Those are drive killers," said Aguilar. "We talk about it and try to eliminate those things in practice, but we can't do that against teams of this caliber. We got two really good teams coming up and we can't afford to put ourselves in that situation."

Luckily for Wellington, the defense forced a three-and-out and on the second play of the new possession, Rogers ran it in for a 37-yard touchdown to make it a 30-25 game.

Later in the game, still a five-point ballgame, El Dorado had a fourth and short opportunity at their 33-yard line. If the Wildcats failed, they were going to give Wellington a great field position to take the lead.

But, that didn't happen.

After running up the middle the whole game, El Dorado runs outside and Drew Veatch puts the nail in the coffin for the Crusaders on a 67-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 13.

The Crusaders got desperate and went for it on fourth and 13, but didn't convert. El Dorado rolled with the good field position and cashed in with another touchdown, but this time from Adam Cavallaro.

El Dorado picked up their third win and got themselves back to .500 on the season. The Wildcats will take on Circle in a non-district matchup. Wellington will host Buhler, who's coming off a 42-30 win over McPherson.

"The nice thing about Buhler is that they run the same style of offense as we do," said Aguilar. "So, we see what they do a lot. We have to get better though, we missed opportunities tonight and you can't do that against Buhler."

