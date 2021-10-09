Sumner County Week 6 Final Scores
Greg Williams
Wellington Daily News
Week 6 is in the books. Here are the final scores around Sumner County.
Sumner County schools are bolded.
El Dorado 46 (3-3) 46, Wellington (2-3) 25
Argonia/Attica (5-1) 62, Moundridge (1-5) 34
Chaparral (6-0) 56, Belle Plaine (1-5) 21
Caldwell (6-0) 42, Peabody-Burns (3-3) 20
Conway Springs (5-1) 42, Sublette (0-5) 0
Oxford (1-5) 47, Udall (1-5) 6
Stafford (3-3) 49, South Haven (0-6) 18
