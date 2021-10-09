Sumner County Week 6 Final Scores

Week 6 is in the books. Here are the final scores around Sumner County.

Sumner County schools are bolded.

El Dorado 46 (3-3) 46, Wellington (2-3) 25

Argonia/Attica (5-1) 62, Moundridge (1-5) 34

Chaparral (6-0) 56, Belle Plaine (1-5) 21

Caldwell (6-0) 42, Peabody-Burns (3-3) 20

Conway Springs (5-1) 42, Sublette (0-5) 0

Oxford (1-5) 47, Udall (1-5) 6

Stafford (3-3) 49, South Haven (0-6) 18

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.