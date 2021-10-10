Kyan Morris is named the Wellington Daily News Player of the Week in Sumner County

Seven Sumner County football teams were in action on Friday night. Many athletes showcased their talents and played a vital part in their team's Week 6 performance.

Here were the top-5 performers of the week in Sumner County.

Player of the Week: Kyan Morris - Oxford

It's been a tough season for Oxford, but they just came away with their first win of the season on homecoming night against Udall. Wildcats Kyan Morris was a big reason for securing Oxford's win over the Eagles. Morris was responsible for four total touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns came on the ground, including a 23-yarder, but he also tossed a 12-yard touchdown to Peyton Rush. Oxford doesn't have the individual stats for their players, but it's safe to assume Morris close to 200 yards on the ground with how the Wildcats were moving the ball.

Xander Newberry - Argonia/Attica

It was a sensational Week 5 for Argonia/Attica's quarterback, Xander Newberry, as he totaled seven touchdowns and a 177.1 quarterback rating against Pretty Prairie. In Week 6, the Titans quarterback decided to have another seven touchdown game. Newberry did most of his work on the ground with 190 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries, but through the air, he went 7-for-11 for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Keiondre Smith - Caldwell

Another week, another top performance by Caldwell's quarterback Keiondre Smith. The Blue Jays quarterback is putting up ridiculous numbers and he continued his stellar season against Peabody-Burns. Smith finished with 389 total yards and six touchdowns. Most of this damage came on the ground with 280 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 34 carries. Smith has been playing video game-like football and has Caldwell with a 6-0 record.

Malachi Rogers - Wellington

In one less game compared to everyone in Sumner County and the AVCTL Div. 4, Rogers is now the second leading rusher. He only trails Keiondre Smith in Sumner County by 716 yards, then trails Wesley Fair in the AVCTL Div. IV by 25 yards. The junior quarterback has been racking up the yards in the last three games, including their loss to El Dorado. Rogers finished with 182 yards on 22 carries and had three total touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns came from 37 and 38 yards.

RJ Clift - Wellington

Wellington had a tough time passing the ball against the El Dorado defense, but when they did throw it, RJ Clift was on the receiving end making plays for the Crusaders. Clift ended up totaling 108 out of the 180 Wellington receiving yards against the Wildcats. He ended up making 10 catches and averaged 10.8 yards per catch.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.