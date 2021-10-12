Kasiah Richmond's top-10 regional performance qualifies her for State for the second consecutive year

After a rough Monday morning due to weather, it became a perfect afternoon for golf as Wellington traveled to Chanute to participate in the 4A Regional Tournament.

The Crusaders had their eyes set on qualifying for the state tournament from the start of the season, but the team fell two strokes shy of making that happen.

Even though the team didn't qualify, Wellington was able to get one girl into the state tournament.

Kasiah Richmond will be representing the Crusaders in Salina for the state tournament. This will be Richmond's second consecutive year making the state tournament. The junior golfer finished with 104 total shots.

Wellington finished in fifth place at the tournament and was two strokes shy of Independence, who ended up qualifying for State. Winfield won the regional tournament with a final score of 362, then was followed by Fort Scott and Chanute.

"The girls played well and improved throughout the season," said Wellington head coach James Ginter. "I'm looking forward to Kasiah's performance at State and the future of the Wellington girls golf program."

The rest of the Crusaders didn't end up qualifying for the state tournament, but they put together a solid season. Aubrey Hunt finished in 18th place, Eliza DeJarnett took 19th, Laney Dillon finished in 25th place, and Keoni Cabalquinto took 37th place.

Fort Scott's Karlie Chapman won the event with 85 total shots. Winfield had four of their golfers' finis right behind her at second, third fourth, and fifth place.

The Class 4A State Tournament will take at the Salina Municipal Golf Course at 2500 E. Crawford St. in Salina. Tee time will be at 9 a.m. on Oct. 18th and 19th.

