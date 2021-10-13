KSHSAA State Championship football brackets for all divisions — if the season ended after Week 6

The high school football regular season is almost over as we are two weeks away from starting the KSHSAA Playoffs. 

There are teams who are in a great position for a state championship run; however, no team should be comfortable with where they're at in their bracket.

There are teams who are trying to improve their position and others who are on the outside and trying to get into the playoffs. 

With two games left, anything could happen. Here is each division's KSHSAA Football bracket if the season ended today.

Class 6A - East

Class 6A - East Bracket

Class 6A - West

Class 6A - West Bracket

Class 5A - East

Class 5A - East Bracket

Class 5A - West

Class 6A - West Bracket

Class 4A - East

Class 4A - East Bracket

Class 4A - West

Class 4A - West Bracket

Class 3A 

Class 3A Bracket

Teams not in playoffs: Cherryvale, Baxter Springs, Anderson County, Burlington, Osawatomie, Baldwin, Jefferson West, Royal Valley, Clay Center, Council Grove, Colby, Goodland, Halstead, Wichita Trinity, Larned, Nickerson

Class 2A

Class 2A Bracket

Teams not in playoffs: SE-Cherokee, Neodesha, West Franklin, Jayhawk-Linn, McLouth, Oskaloosa, Riverside, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Marion, Sterling, Douglass, Bluestem

Class 1A

Class 1A Bracket

Class 8-Man Div. 1

Class 8-Man Div. 1

Teams not in playoffs: Oswego, Cedar Vale-Dexter, Flinthills, Udall, Maranatha Academy, Washington County, Lincoln, Herington, Moundridge, Fairfield, Kiowa County, St. John, Hodgeman County, Oberlin-Decatur Co., Stockton

Class 8-Man Div. 2

Class 8-Man Div. 2

Teams not in playoffs: Chetopa, Altoona-Midway, Wakefield, Blue Valley Randolph, Linn, Wetmore, Pike Valley, Mankato-Rock Hills, Southern Cloud, Tescott, Wilson, Chase, Stafford, Hutchinson Central Christian, South Haven, Ingalls, South Central, St. Francis, Logan-Palco

