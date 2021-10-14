Week 7 Sumner County high school football predictions made by Greg Williams

Each week, Wellington Daily News Reporter, Greg Williams, predicts the score of every game in the Sumner County area.

Overall: 34-4 (90%)

Last week: 5-2 (72%)

Wellington (2-3) vs. Class 4A No. 2 Buhler (5-1)

Last matchup (2020): Wellington 27, Buhler 13

Last week: El Dorado 46, Wellington 25 | Buhler 42, McPherson 30

The story all season the Crusaders have been turnovers and penalties, and that hurt them against El Dorado and almost cost them a win against Rose Hill. Wellington has a tough opponent in one of the best teams in the state, which is coming off a major win against McPherson. Wellington stole a win last year, but if they want to pull off a major upset against Buhler, it starts by cleaning up their mistakes and winning the turnover margin.

Prediction: Buhler 49, Wellington 20

Class 8-Man I No. 6 Argonia/Attica (5-1) @ Class 8-Man I No. 10 Medicine Lodge (6-0) - Game of the Week

Last matchup (2019): Medicine Lodge 36, Argonia/Attica 16

Last week: Argonia/Attica 62, Moundridge 34 | Medicine Lodge 48, Pretty Prairie 0

This is going to be a fun game as two top-10 teams in Class 8-man Div. I square off. the last two weeks the Titans offense has been putting up points thanks to quarterback Xander Newberry. He has put together a total of 14 touchdowns and has uplifted this Titans offense. Medicine Lodge is a quality team and they have been sounded on both sides of the ball. Expect this to be a back-and-forth game and Argonia/Attica wants revenge after their 2019 loss.

Prediction: Argonia/Attica 64, Medicine Lodge 56

Belle Plaine (1-5) vs. Garden Plain (3-3)

Last matchup (2020): Garden Plain 55, Belle Plaine 24

Last week: Chaparral 56, Belle Plaine | Kingman 10, Harden Plain 7

Garden Plain isn't Garden Plain of old. By their standards, this has been a down year for the Owls. In the last two weeks, the Owls have faced top teams in their division, but are now getting to face an easier team in Belle Plaine. However, even though the Dragons are struggling this year, they are on that line of being in-or-out of the 2A playoffs. If they can get this win, it would be huge for their chances to play in Week 9.

Prediction: Garden Plain 35, Belle Plaine 6

Class 8-Man II No. 4 Caldwell (6-0) vs. South Barber (5-1)

Last matchup (2020): Caldwell 42, South Barber 14

Last week: Caldwell 42, Peabody-Burns 20 | South Barber 50, Otis-Bison 0

This is a big test for Caldwell. The Blue Jays have been dominating everyone they have faced and quarterback Keiondre Smith has been putting up unreal numbers in their offense, but now, they are facing one of the better teams Class 8-Man Div. II. Up to this point, this is by far the toughest team Caldwell. Although, if you're big into looking at common opponents, Caldwell defeated Norwich 36-34, South Barber lost 26-24 to the same team. Expect another close one here, but if Caldwell can pull this off, there's no doubt the Blue Jays are a true contender for a state title.

Prediction: Caldwell 38, South Barber 35

Class 1A No. 6 Conway Springs (5-1) @ Stanton County (2-3)

Last matchup (2020): Conway Springs 57, Stanton County 0

Last week: Conway Springs 42, Sublette 0 | Elkhart 10, Stanton County 8

The Cardinals are feeling good as they have shut out three teams in the last four games. It would not be a shocker if Conway Springs made it three shutouts in a row after Stanton County this Friday. This team might be the most balanced team in Class 1A as they have an incredible defense and the offense doesn't rely on one person to make plays. The Cardinals have a tough opponent next week in Sedgwick, so hopefully, they're not looking too far in advance as they should have the easy win.

Prediction: Conway Springs 50, Stanton County 0

Oxford (1-5) vs. Central (4-2)

Last matchup (2020): Central 66, Oxford 20

Last week: Oxford 47, Udall 6 | Central 84, Flinthills 38

I was on the fence last week with Oxford and I chose wrong. Not only did Oxford won, but they dominated Udall with no problem. However, that was last week, and this week I feel more confident in my pick (sorry Wildcats). Oxford secured their first win of the season and are now one of those in-or-out teams for Class 8-Man Div. I, but now they have to face some tough teams. It's not impossible for Oxford to pull off an upset this week, but Central is going to be a hard team to beat.

Prediction: Central 70, Oxford 21

South Haven (0-6) vs. Peabody-Burns (3-3)

Last matchup: Peabody-Burns 80, South Haven 32

Last week: Stafford 49, South Haven 18 | Caldwell 42, Peabody-Burns 20

It just hasn't been South Haven's season. They are giving up more than 60 points per game and now they're facing a solid team in Peabody-Burns, who just hung around with Caldwell. The Cardinals' defense has been really bad and there's a chance they could replicate last year's score. Unfortunately, for South Haven, after this game, they have a tough matchup against South Barber, so if there's good time to win your first game of the season, this would be the time.

Prediction: Peabody-Burns 72, South Haven 35

