Jensen Lynnes and Lyric Cornejo advance to the semi-finals at the KSHSAA 4A State Tournament

It's been an incredible season for the Wellington tennis team, but they aren't done yet.

The Crusaders sent five tennis players to the Class 4A State Tournament in Winfield on Friday, Oct. 15 and they'll have two of them competing for a state title and three competing for a medal on Saturday.

Jensen Lynnes and Lyric Cornejo went 21-6 together and secured a second-place finish in the 4A regional in El Dorado, which got them a first-round bye in the doubles bracket.

Wellington's No. 1 duo ended up facing Parsons duo and Lynnes and Cornejo took care of business as they won in two sets, 6-4 and 7-5.

The pair advanced to the next round and faced Buher's top duo. Lynnes and Cornejo dominated them in two sets, 6-4 and 6-2.

Lynnes and Cornejo only had two matches on day one and will start up again tomorrow in the semifinals. They will be taking on McPherson's top duo, who took down Wellington's No. 2 duo.

Ashlyn Gerten and Kadynce Aufdengarten didn't get the first-round bye like their teammates, but practically had one when they took on Ottawa's duo. Gerten and Aufdengarten won both their sites 6-0 against the Ottawa pair.

In their next round, Gerten and Aufdengarten were tested by the Independence duo. The Wellington pair lost in the first set 6-2, but the Crusaders came back 6-3. The match would go into a third set and the Wellington duo took it.

Gerten and Aufdengarten advanced to the quarterfinals,. but ran into the McPherson duo. The Wellington pair list in two sets, however, their season isn't over. The two will continue playing as they hope to capture fifth place.

Reichenberger has been a good stretch lately for the Crusaders. She surprised a few as she took third place in the regionals, but she would keep things going in the State Tournament.

She took on Iola's Kiera Fawson and won both her sets 6-4, but the second round was when Reichenberger made a statement. She ended up defeating one of the top seeds, McPherson's Taylor Berger, in two sets, 7-5 and 6-1.

However, Reichenberger's run ended in the quarterfinals. She took on the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Topeka-Hayden's Ainzley Zulueta. and lost in two sets.

Reichenberger's season isn't over. She will also be competing for fifth place.

It's been a great day for the Crusaders, but they aren't done yet. Everyone will be at the Winfield-T.H. Vaughan Tennis Center on 1500 Mound Street at 9 a.m. competing for a state medal.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.