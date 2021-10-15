Wellington volleyball closes out the regular season with sweeps against Chaparral and Mulvane

The season hasn't gone according to plan for Wellington as they had high expectations for a senior-heavy team, however, they might have found something to build on late in the season.

The Crusaders are coming off a dominant Thursday night performance as they swept Chaparral and Mulvane to finish the regular season.

Wellington (5-14) is now 3-2 in their last five matchups. Two of those three wins came from sweeps, and one of those losses came against Circle (25-5), who is one of the top teams in the region.

In the triangular meet, Wellington started off the night facing Chaparral (10-19) and the Crusaders proved to be too much for the Roadrunners. The Crusaders won the first 25-15 and the second set 25-13 for the match sweep.

This wasn't the first time Wellington swept Chaparral. These two teams played against each other in late September, and Wellington came away with the win.

Wellington played Mulvane (2-21) in the third game of the night. The Wildcats had one of their better nights of the season as they also swept Chaparral.

It was a close match between the Crusaders and the Wildcats, but Wellington would win the first set 25-23, then won the second set 25-21. The last time Wellington won two sets in a row was on Saturday, Sept. 25 against Chaparral and Pratt.

Since the regular season has come to an end, Wellington will head to the 4A West Sub-State Tournament. The Crusaders will know who and where they'll be playing after they determine the seedings at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18th.

