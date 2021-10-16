Sumner County Week 7 Final Scores

Week 7 is in the books. Here are the final scores around Sumner County.

Sumner County schools are bolded.

Buhler (6-1) 35, Wellington (2-4) 3

Argonia/Attica (6-1) 44, Medicine Lodge (6-1) 14

Garden Plain (4-3) 37, Belle Plaine (1-6) 7

South Barber (6-1) 46, Caldwell (6-1) 34

Conway Springs (6-1) 65, Stranton County (2-4) 0

Central Burden (5-2) 62, Oxford (1-6) 37

Peabody-Burns (4-3) 64, South Haven (0-7) 34

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.