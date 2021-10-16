Sumner County Week 7 Final Scores
Greg Williams
Wellington Daily News
Week 7 is in the books. Here are the final scores around Sumner County.
Sumner County schools are bolded.
Buhler (6-1) 35, Wellington (2-4) 3
Argonia/Attica (6-1) 44, Medicine Lodge (6-1) 14
Garden Plain (4-3) 37, Belle Plaine (1-6) 7
South Barber (6-1) 46, Caldwell (6-1) 34
Conway Springs (6-1) 65, Stranton County (2-4) 0
Central Burden (5-2) 62, Oxford (1-6) 37
Peabody-Burns (4-3) 64, South Haven (0-7) 34
