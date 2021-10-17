Conway Springs defense is recognized as the Wellington Daily News top performers in Week 7

Seven Sumner County football teams were in action on Friday night. Many athletes showcased their talents and played a vital part in their team's Week 7 performance.

Here were the top-5 performers of the week in Sumner County.

Player of the Week: Conway Springs Defense

This isn't necessarily for one specific person, but the Conway Springs defense deserves a ton of credit for this week's performance against Stanton County. The Cardinals gave up a total of three yards and put together their third straight shutout. Conway Springs now has four shutouts this season and all of them have come in the last five weeks. Against Stanton County, Conway Springs totaled five turnovers, including one pick-six from Cade Howell.

Xander Newberry - Argonia/Attica

It was a big week for Argonia/Attica as they took on Medicine Lodge in a top-10 matchup in the state. Not only did the Titans win, but they showed why they are one of the better teams in the state in a 44-14 win. A big reason for the win was the performance of Xander Newberry. He had another incredible performance with 25 carries for 199 yards and four touchdowns. It might have been a step back from his back-to-back weeks of seven touchdowns, but Newberry has helped the Titans find a rhythm in their offense.

Keiondre Smith - Caldwell

The Blue Jays were the last undefeated team in Sumner County, but that changed after they lost 46-34 to South Barber. The perfect season might be over, but Caldwell is still having a great season and it's being led by Keiondre Smith. In the loss, Smith didn't get much done through the air, but on the ground, he totaled 288 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries. Smith has made regular appearances as the top performer in Sumner County, and it doesn't look like he'll slow down.

Grady Howell - South Haven

It's been a rough season for the Cardinals, but they finally make an appearance with a top performer in the area. Unfortunately, South Haven remains winless on the season after they traded blows with Peabody-Burns, but Grady Howell has taken control of the quarterback position. Howell totaled four touchdowns against Peabody-Burns, with one coming through the air and three on the ground. He totaled 210 total yards for the Cardinals and led the defense with 10 tackles and one sack.

Adam Blanchat - Argonia/Attica

A quarterbacks biggest friend is a running game, and Newberry got that from Adam Blanchat. Now, even though Newberry led the game in rushing yards, Blanchat was a problem for the Medicine Lodge defense. The senior running back totaled 148 yards and one touchdown 14 carries for the Titans. Blanchat also ended up being the leading receiver for the Titans with two receptions for 36 yards.

