KSHSAA State Championship football brackets for all divisions — if the season ended after Week 7

The high school football regular season is almost over as we are one week away from starting the KSHSAA Playoffs.

There are teams who are in a great position for a state championship run; however, no team should be comfortable with where they're at in their bracket.

There are teams who are trying to improve their position and others who are on the outside and trying to get into the playoffs.

With one game left, there are many things in play. Here is each division's KSHSAA Football bracket if the season ended today.

An astrick indicates the team has locked up that seeding

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Teams in the playoff hunt: Iola (D2), Burlington (D2), Smoky Valley (D6), Goodland (D6), Larned (D8)

Teams eliminated: Cherryvale (D1), Baxter Springs (D1), Anderson County (D2), Osawatomie (D3), Baldwin (D3), Jefferson West (D4), Royal Valley (D4), Clay Center (D5), Council Grove (D5), Halstead (D7), Wichita Trinity (D7), Nickerson (D8)

Class 2A

Teams in playoff hunt: Erie (D1), Jayhawk-Linn (D2), Lyons (D5), Douglass (D6), Norton (D8)

Teams eliminated: Neodesha (D1), West Franklin (D2), Oskaloosa (D3), McLouth (D3), Maur Hill-Mount Academy (D4), Riverside (D4), Sterling (D5), Bluestem (D6), Southwestern Heights (D7), Syracuse (D7), Ellsworth (D8)

Class 1A

Class 8-Man Div. I

Teams in playoff hunt: Flinthills (D2), Udall (D2), Maranatha Academy (D3), Washington County (D3), Lincoln (D4), Pretty Prairie (D5), Kiowa County (D6), St. John (D6), Hodgeman County (D7)

Teams eliminated: Oswego (D1), Cedar Vale-Dexter (D1), Herington (D4), Faitfield (D5), Ness City (D7), Oberlin-Decatur County (D8), Stockton (D8)

Class 8-Man Div. II

Teams in playoff hunt: Chetopa (D1), Altoona-Midway (D1), Wakefield (D2), Pike Valley (D4), Mankato-Rock Hills (D4), Tescott (D5), South Central (D7), St. Francis (D8)

Teams eliminated: Blue Valley Randolph (D3), Linn (D3), Wetmore (D3), Southern Cloud (D4), Wilson (D5), Chase (D5), Stafford (D6), Hutchinson Central Christian (D6), South Haven (D6), Ingalls (D7), Logan-Palco (D8)

