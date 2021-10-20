Kasiah Richmond finishes in the top-20, receives a medal at the Class 4A State Golf Tournament

Monday and Tuesday's weather would be considered a beautiful fall day with the combination of sun and wind; however, if you're a golfer, it can make things tough.

That's what Wellington's Kasiah Richmond and 69 other golfers had to deal with at the KSHSAA Class 4A State Golf Tournament in Salina.

Many golfers had trouble during these windy conditions, including Richmond. The wind didn't affect her too much as she tied for 19th place and received a medal in the two-day tournament.

The junior golfer finished the first day in top third (23/70) and it was good enough to advance her to the second day for the second year in a row for Richmond.

Last year Richmond had two strong days of competition and finished in the middle of the field at 34th.

This year she set a new personal record in the windy conditions. Richmond finished day two with a +19 score and had to wait to see where she would fall on the leaderboard when everyone was done.

The top-20 golfers in the State Tournament receive medals, and Richmond tied with Topeka-Hayden's Hannah Reynoldson for 19th place.

Tonganoxie's Hayden York won the State Tournament as an individual, but Wamego won the tournament as a team.

This is Richmond's second time competing at the 4A State Tournament for the Crusaders, and her first time receiving a medal at the event.

Richmond is the first Wellington golfer to finish in the top-20 at the State Tournament since last year when Payton Ginter won the event.

This is Wellington's second state accomplishment of the season as a couple of days before the golf event, the Crusaders claimed state runner-up at the State Tennis Tournament.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.