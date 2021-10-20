Week 8 Sumner County high school football predictions made by Greg Williams

Each week, Wellington Daily News Reporter, Greg Williams, predicts the score of every game in the Sumner County area.

Overall: 40-5 (89%)

Last week: 6-1 (86%)

Wellington (2-4) @ Class 4A No. 7 Mulvane (5-2)

Last matchup (2020): Wellington 20, Mulvane 13

Last week: Buhler 35, Wellington 3 | Mulvane 22, McPherson 12

Mulvane has been the surprise team in the AVCTL Div. IV and might be the surprise team of the year in the state. The Wildcats' two losses were against Collegiate, which was a 10 point loss, then against Andale. Their biggest win of the season came last year as they traveled to McPherson and defeated the Bullpups 22-12. Mulvane's quarterback Mason Ellis is a North Dakota State commit and the Crusaders have to find a way to contain him on the ground and through the air. The good news for Wellington is that he gets a bit careless on passing plays, but the Crusaders have been careless on some penalty calls that have haunted them all season.

Prediction: Mulvane 34, Wellington 13

Class 8-Man Div. I No. 7 Argonia/Attica (6-1) vs. Fairfield (1-6)

Last matchup (2020): Argonia/Attica 77, Fairfield 8

Last week: Argonia/Attica 44, Medicine Lodge 14 | Moundridge 49, Fairfield 0

In the Wellington Daily News Game of the Week, Argonia/Attica dominated Medicine Lodge in their biggest win of the season. The Titans have found their groove since their lost against Goessel and looks like a title contender with their big win over the Indians. Argonia/Attica should have an easy week against Fairfield as they get ready for the playoffs next week.

Prediction: Argonia/Attica 63, Fairfield 0

Belle Plaine (1-7) @ Douglass (1-7)

Last matchup (2020): Belle Plaine 27, Douglass 6

Last week: Garden Plain 37, Belle Plaine 7 | Chaparral 27, Douglass 0

After beating Bluestem for their first win of the season, the Dragons have faced tough teams like Chaparral and Garden Plain. This week they have a winnable game, which will be a must win, against Douglass. If the Dragons can win this game they will most likely be playing another week since they hold the last spot in their district. Douglass only win of the season has also came against Bluestem, but they have been a couple of close games this year. Three game the Bulldogs lost came in a one possession game, two of them were by two points or less. Belle Plaine has a lot to lose here, but it should be a close one.

Prediction: Douglass 20, Belle Plaine 13

Class 8-Man Div. II No. 8 Caldwell (6-1) vs. Chase (0-7)

Last matchup (2020): Caldwell wins from a Chase forfeit

Last week: South Barber 46, Caldwell 34 | Otis-Bison 68, Chase 14

It was an exciting game last week between Caldwell and South Barber, but the Blue Jays couldn't come away with the win. The three turnovers hurt the Blue Jays, and even though the offense ran the ball well, Keiondre Smith struggled with passing. He finished 2-for-15 but ran for 288 yards. Caldwell should have an easy week against Chase as they're searching for their first win of the season.

Prediction: Caldwell 70, Chase 0

Class 1A No. 6 Conway Springs (6-1) vs. Class 1A No. 3 Sedgwick (7-0) - Game of the Week

Last matchup (2020): Conway Springs 41, Sedgwick 35

Last week: Conway Springs 65, Stanton County 0 | Sedgwick 56, Elkhart 8

It's a battle between Cardinals in a heavy weight matchup. Conway Springs defense has put together three straight shutouts and four shutouts in the last five games. Sedgwick hasn't scored less than 56 points in a game this season. Conway Springs have played some good teams this season, but Sedgwick's schedule hasn't been filled with quality opponents. Conway Springs will be Sedgwick's first test of the season, but the last time these teams played, it was a back-and-forth game. Expect it to be like that again, but at this point in the season, defense can win you championships, Conway Springs defense is better.

Prediction: Conway Springs 35, Sedgwick 27

Oxford (1-6) @ Class 8-Man Div. I No. 9 Chase County (6-1)

Last matchup (2020): Chase County 46, Oxford 0

Last week: Central-Burden 62, Oxford 37 | Chase County 52, Udall 0

The season hasn't been to kindly to the Wildcats. Majority of the schedule has been filled with top teams, and they are closing their season against another one. Now, currently, Oxford holds a playoff spot after beating Udall two weeks ago. This is a big game for Oxford because if they win, they're might have a shot to play in the playoffs. However, this is a big if, Chase County is a good team and is playing for playoff seeding.

Prediction: Chase County 56, Oxford 13

South Haven (0-7) @ 8-Man Class Div. II No. 9 South Barber (6-1)

Last matchup (2020): South Barber 58, South Haven 6

Last week: Peabody-Burns 64, South Haven 34 | South Barber 46, Caldwell 34

South Haven had their best chance to win a game last week against Peabody-Burns as the Cardinals were winning at one point. However, it didn't end with them winning. Now, South Haven has to travel to South Barber and play team that just defeated Caldwell. This isn't a easy task for South Haven and they will most likely finish the 2021 season winless. The Cardinals could be 1-14 in their last two seasons.

Prediction: South Barber 62, South Haven 20

