Four Sumner County players have been named to the Kansas Tennis Coaches Association All-State Team

The Kansas Tennis Coaches Association (KTCA) has released its All-State Team for all four division classes and four plays from Sumner County made the list.

Wellington's top duo Jensen Lynnes and Lyric Cornejo were named to the Class 4A team and Conway Springs Loren May and Haylee Osner were named to the Class 3-2-1A team.

Before heading to state, Lynnes and Cornejo finished 21-6 together. Separately, Lynnes went 26-9 and Cornejo went 23-7. The pair took second place in regionals and went to the state tournament and finished in fourth place.

May and Osner qualified for the 3-2-1A state tournament and made it to the championship match. The Cardinals duo dropped two sets to Collegiate's pair, but they finished in second place.

Lynnes will return as a senior and Cornejo will return as a junior for Wellington. Conway Springs will get Haylee Osner as a junior next year, but May will be graduating this school year.

