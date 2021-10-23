KSHSAA State Championship 2021 high school football brackets for all divisions released

Greg Williams
Wellington Daily News
Conway Springs Derrick Smith and Patrick Friess

The regular season is over and the playoffs are finally here. 

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released its bracket, and here are the matchups. 

Class 6A State Football Championship

Class 6A Bracket

Class 5A State Football Championship

Class 5A Bracket

Class 4A State Football Championship

Class 4A Bracket

Class 3A State Football Championship

Class 3A Bracket

Class 2A State Football Championship

Class 2A Bracket

Class 1A State Football Championship

Class 1A Bracket

Class 8-Man Div. I State Football Championship

Class 8-Man Div. I Bracket

Class 8-Man Div. II State Football Championship

Class 8-Man Div. II Bracket

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.