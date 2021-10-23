Sumner County Week 8 Final Scores

The regular season is in the books. Here are the final scores around Sumner County.

Sumner County schools are bolded.

Mulvane (6-2) 40, Wellington (2-5) 27

Argonia/Attica (7-1) 58, Fairfield (1-7) 8

Douglass (2-6) 34, Belle Plaine (1-7) 14

Caldwell (7-1) 72, Chase (0-8) 6

Sedgwick (8-0) 28, Conway Springs (5-2) 14

Chase County (7-1) 46, Oxford (1-7) 0

South Barber (7-1) 46, South Haven (0-8) 0

Belle Plaine, Oxford, and South Haven's seasons are over. They didn't qualify for the playoffs.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.