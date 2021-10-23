Sumner County Week 8 Final Scores

Greg Williams
Wellington Daily News
Sumner County Football Scoreboard

The regular season is in the books. Here are the final scores around Sumner County.

Sumner County schools are bolded.

Mulvane (6-2) 40, Wellington (2-5) 27

Argonia/Attica (7-1) 58, Fairfield (1-7) 8

Douglass (2-6) 34, Belle Plaine (1-7) 14

Caldwell (7-1) 72, Chase (0-8) 6

Sedgwick (8-0) 28, Conway Springs (5-2) 14

Chase County (7-1) 46, Oxford (1-7) 0

South Barber (7-1) 46, South Haven (0-8) 0

Belle Plaine, Oxford, and South Haven's seasons are over. They didn't qualify for the playoffs.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.