Wellington gives up 6 touchdowns to Mulvane's Mason Ellis; Crusaders will play Andover Central in Class 4A Playoffs

MULVANE, Kansas - Wellington knew they had one guy to stop on the Mulvane offense and that was Mason Ellis.

The Crusaders were able to do that in the first quarter; however, after taking a 12-0 lead, Wellington didn't have an answer for the North Dakota State commit.

Ellis finished the game with six total touchdowns, 373 total yards, and lead Mulvane to a 40-25 comeback win over Wellington.

Wellington (2-5) set the tone early as they knew it was going to take everything they got to upset Mulvane (6-2).

On their opening drive, Wellington brought out the flea-flicker. After handing the ball off to Dusty Bannister found a wide-open Cope Henry for a 60-yard touchdown.

The Crusaders caused havoc on defense in the first quarter. They forced two punts and two turnovers on downs.

Eventually, Wellington broke through and found the end zone. Rogers found RJ Clift for a 61-yard touchdown and made it a 12-0 ballgame.

Rogers finished with two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Bannister had two completions for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Mulvane decided they had enough and Ellis led the way. It started off with a 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Hunter Seier, but Wellington marched down the field on scored on a five-yard touchdown from Rogers to Montel Tate.

Seier had seven receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while Tate collected three receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

On the Wildcats' next drive, Wellington's Mehke Haskins-Ybarra intercepted Ellis and gave the Crusaders some energy. However, Rogers would give the ball right back and it got Mulvane into scoring position.

Ellis ended up finding Seier for another touchdown and cut into the Wellington lead making it 20-13. Mulvane wasn't done before halftime as they tied up the game on their next possession.

The North Dakota State commit made nothing out of something as he ran the ball in for a touchdown to make it 20-20 and he wasn't done yet.

Mulvane started the second half with 12 unanswered points. Both touchdowns came from Ellis came on the ground, including a 40-yard run.

The Crusaders put an end to the Wildcats run as Bannister found his second passing touchdown of the season on a 73-yard connection with Montel Tate to make it 32-26.

Wellington got the ball back after forcing a turnover on downs, but the Crusaders had to go 98-yards to tie or win the game. Now, Wellington didn't have much success on the drive and Rogers was sacked and gave Mulvane the safety.

It was still a one-possession game, but with the time winding down and Mulvane getting the ball back. Wellington needed the defense to come up with a key stop.

That didn't happen as Ellis put the dagger into the Crusaders for his sixth touchdown of the game.

Wellington has dropped three in a row and will be on the road for their first-round matchup against No. 3 seeded Andover Central. Mulvane finishes their season by winning six in a row and will host Ulysses in the first round.

Both games will be on Friday, Oct. 29th with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.