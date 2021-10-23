Wellington defeats Buhler in the first match; falls in the second match to McPherson to end the season

After not qualifying for state last year, Wellington had expectations to get back to the tournament with a senior favored roster.

The Crusaders didn't meet those expectations as they struggled all year and saw their season come to an end at the Sub-State in McPherson.

Wellington finished the regular season 6-16, but before heading to McPherson, the Crusaders won three out of their last five matches.

The Crusaders took on Buhler (2-26) in the first match of the day at Sub-State. Wellington defeated Buhler in two sets, 25-23, 25-19, and moved onto the next round to face host school McPherson.

Wellington and McPherson didn't play each other this year, but in their first matchup since 2019, the Bullpups were in control.

The Crusaders fell in the first set 25-13 but fought hard in the second set. Unfortunately, Wellington would drop the second set 25-19 to lose the match.

McPherson ended up winning the Sub-State as they defeated Abilene in two sets. El Dorado was also part of the tournament, but they fell in two sets in Abilene.

Wellington's season comes to an end and they'll lose five players to graduation - Brooklyn Cunningham, Nikki Peninger, Ali Zeka, Sadie Glover, and Airalyn Frame.

