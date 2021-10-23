Wellington finishes in 3rd place at regionals; qualifies for the state meet in Wamego on Saturday

Wellington's cross country team traveled to Buhler for the 4A regional meet and they came away with a top-3 finish.

The Crusaders totaled 97 points in Buhler and claimed third place in the regional, which is enough to qualify for the Class 4A state meet in Wamego.

Junior Hunter Lough led the way for Wellington with his 11th place finish. Junior Ryan Bacon finished 10 seconds behind him in 15th place.

Buhler won the event with a total of 15 points. They had five of their runners finish in the top-5, then two others finished in seventh and eighth place.

Here were the boys' team scores:

1st - Buhler (15)

2nd - McPherson (84)

3rd - Wellington (97)

4th - Clearwater (104)

5th - Pratt (128)

6th - Mulvane (167)

7th - Ulysses (181)

8th - Rose Hill (192)

Here are the boys' individual scores:

11th - Hunter Lough (18:54.4)

15th - Ryan Bacon (19:04.7)

23rd - Camden Parkey (20:04.4)

24th - Conner Walker (20:08.5)

32nd - Caleb Sanders (20:39.2)

33rd - Braden Ybarra (20:40.5)

39th - Jaxson Irey-Hurt (21:04.7)

Wellington only had one runner participate for the girls' and freshman Taylor Earl finished in 27th place with a time of 24:01.1.

The Crusaders will travel to the Wamego Country Club to participate in the Class 4A state meet on Saturday, Oct. 30th.

The country club is located at 1900 Country Club Drive in Wamego and it will be an 11:20 a.m. start time for the 4A boys.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.