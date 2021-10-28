Here are Kansas sports reporters predictions for the KSHSAA State Championship Football bracket

Greg Williams Charles Chaney Billy Watson Dylan Sherwood Seth Kinker
Topeka Capital-Journal
Seaman senior wide receiver Brody Gormley (7) jumps up with senior wide receiver Casen Stallbaumer (5) after Gormley scored a touchdown against Topeka West in the first half Thursday evening at Hummer Sports Park.

Playoff football is back. The next five weeks can bring a lot of heartbreak and excitement to teams and communities throughout Kansas. 

The sports reporters from CherryRoad Media and Gannett teamed up together and created a bracket for each division and predicted how it will unfold. 

These brackets were submitted before the start of the Thursday games in Week 9 and the picks won't be changed during the playoffs. If you ever filled out a bracket for NCAA March Madness, it's the same concept, but with Kansas high school football. 

Here you will find the links to each reporter's bracket on Google sheets. Then, below the links, there are the different football classes and the reporter's champion, runner-up, final four, and elite eight picks. 

Experts Brackets 

Greg Williams - Wellington Daily News

Billy Watson - The Hutchinson News

Charles Chaney - Butler County Times-Gazette

Dylan Sherwood - Salina Journal

Seth Kinker - Topeka Capital-Journal

Class 6A 

Dylan Edwards has led the Derby Panthers to the top spot in Class 6A.

Williams

  • Champion: Derby
  • Runner-up: Blue Valley Northwest
  • Final Four: Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley, Derby, Manhattan
  • Elite 8: Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe North, Blue Valley, Olathe West, Derby, Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Lawrence

Watson

  • Champion: Derby
  • Runner-up: Blue Valley
  • Final Four: Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley, Derby, Junction City
  • Elite 8: Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe North, Blue Valley, Olathe West, Derby, Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Junction City

Chaney

  • Champion: Derby
  • Runner-up: Blue Valley
  • Final Four: Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley, Derby, Manhattan
  • Elite 8: Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe North, Blue Valley, Olathe West, Derby, Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Lawrence

Sherwood

  • Champion: Derby
  • Runner-up: Blue Valley Northwest
  • Final Four: Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley, Derby, Manhattan
  • Elite 8: Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe North, Blue Valley, Olathe W, Derby, Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Junction City

Kinker

  • Champion: Derby
  • Runner-up: Blue Valley
  • Final Four: Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley, Derby, Junction City
  • Elite 8: Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe Northwest, Blue Valley, Olathe West, Derby, Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Junction City

Class 5A 

Garden City High School's Josh Janas, right, tries to avoid a tackle by Kapaun Mt. Carmel's Ethan Stuhlsatz on Friday at Friends University in Wichita.

Williams

  • Champion: Kapaun Mt. Carmel
  • Runner-up: Mill Valley
  • Final Four: Mill Valley, Spring Hill, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Hays
  • Elite 8: Mill Valley, Topeka-Seaman, Spring Hill, De Soto, Wichita Northwest, Hays, Bishop Carroll

Watson

  • Champion: Kapaun Mt. Carmel
  • Runner-up: Mill Valley
  • Final Four: Mill Valley, Spring Hill, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Bishop Carroll
  • Elite 8: Mill Valley, Topeka-Seaman, Spring Hill, Pittsburg, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Wichita Northwest, Hays, Bishop Carroll

Chaney

  • Champion: Mill Valley
  • Runner-up: Kapaun Mt. Carmel
  • Final Four: Mill Valley, De Soto, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Hays
  • Elite 8: Mill Valley, Topeka-Seaman, Shawnee Heights, De Soto, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Wichita Northwest, Hays, Bishop Carroll

Sherwood

  • Champion: Mill Valley
  • Runner-up: Kapaun Mt. Carmel
  • Final Four: Mill Valley, Spring Hill, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Bishop Carroll
  • Elite 8: Mill Valley, Topeka-Seaman, Spring Hill, Pittsburg, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Wichita Northwest, Andover, Bishop Carroll

Kinker

  • Champion: Mill Valley
  • Runner-up: Kapaun Mt. Carmel
  • Final Four: Mill Valley, Pittsburg, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Andover
  • Elite 8: Mill Valley, Topeka-Seaman, Shawnee Heights, Pittsburg, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Wichita Northwest, Andover, Bishop Carroll

Class 4A 

Buhler senior running back Sam Elliott carries the ball, which set a new school record. The Buhler Crusaders beat the Circle Thunderbirds 76-0, the second most points scored in a game in school history.

Williams

  • Champion: Basehor-Linwood
  • Runner-up: Buhler
  • Final Four: Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Miege, Buhler, Andover Central
  • Elite 8: Basehor-Linwood, Piper, Bishop Miege, Atchinson, Buhler, Mulvane, Wamego, Andover Central

Watson

  • Champion: Buhler
  • Runner-up: Bishop Miege
  • Final Four: Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Miege, Buhler, Andover Central
  • Elite 8: Basehor-Linwood, Piper, Bishop Miege, Atchinson, Buhler, Mulvane, El Dorado, Andover Central

Chaney

  • Champion: Basehor-Linwood
  • Runner-up: Andover Central
  • Final Four: Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Miege, Buhler, Andover Central
  • Elite 8: Basheor-Linwood, Paola, Bishop Miege, Eudora, Buhler, Mulvane, Wamego, Andover Central

Sherwood

  • Champion: Buhler
  • Runner-up: Bishop Miege
  • Final Four: Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Miege, Buhler, Andover Central
  • Elite 8: Basehor-Linwood, Paola, Bishop Miege, Eudora, Buhler, Mulvane, Wamego, Andover Central

Kinker

  • Champion: Bishop Miege
  • Runner-up: Circle
  • Final Four: Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Miege, Buhler, Circle 
  • Elite 8: Basehor-Linwood, Paola, Bishop Miege, Eudora, Buhler, McPherson, Wamego, Circle

Class 3A 

Photos from the Wellington 61-6 loss to Andale on Sept. 17, 2021

Williams

  • Champion: Andale
  • Runner-up: Holton
  • Final Four: Topeka-Hayden, Holton, Andale, SE of Saline
  • Elite 8: Galena, Topeka-Hayden, Girard, Holton, Riley County, Andale, SE of Saline, Cheney

Watson

  • Champion: Andale
  • Runner-up: Girard
  • Final Four: Topeka-Hayden, Girard, Andale, Cheney
  • Elite 8: Galena, Topeka-Hayden, Girard, Holton, Riley County, Andale, SE of Saline, Cheney

Chaney

  • Champion: Andale
  • Runner-up: Topeka-Hayden
  • Final Four: Topeka-Hayden, Perry-Lecompton, Andale, Cheney
  • Elite 8: Galena, Topeka-Hayden, Girard, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Andale, SE of Saline, Cheney

Sherwood

  • Champion: SE of Saline
  • Runner-up: Holton
  • Final Four: Topeka-Hayden, Holton, Andale, SE of Saline, 
  • Elite 8: Galena, Topeka-Hayden, Girard, Holton, Riley County, Andale, SE of Saline, Cheney

Kinker

  • Champion: Andale
  • Runner-up: Galena
  • Final Four: Galena, Girard, Andale, Cheney
  • Elite 8: Galena, Topeka-Hayden, Girard, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Andale, SE of Saline, Cheney

Class 2A 

Rossville stays undefeated heading in to week 8 after beating Silver Lake last week 24-19.

Williams

  • Champion: Rossville
  • Runner-up: Hoisington
  • Final Four: Rossville, Wellsville, Hillsboro, Hoisington
  • Elite 8: Osage City, Rossville, Wellsville, Silver Lake, Hillsboro, Cimarron, Kingman, Hoisington

Watson

  • Champion: Wellsville
  • Runner-up: Kingman
  • Final Four: Rossville, Wellsville, Hillsboro, Kingman
  • Elite 8: Riverton, Rossville, Wellsville, Silver Lake, Hillsboro, Cimarron, Kingman, Hoisington

Chaney

  • Champion: Rossville
  • Runner-up: Hoisington
  • Final Four: Rossville, Silver Lake. Hillsboro, Hoisington
  • Elite 8: Osage City, Rossville, Wellsville, Silver Lake, Hillsboro, Beloit, Garden Plain, Hoisington

Sherwood

  • Champion: Rossville
  • Runner-up: Hoisington
  • Final Four: Rossville, Wellsville, Cimarron, Hoisington
  • Elite 8: Osage City, Rossville, Wellsville, Silver Lake, Hillsboro, Cimarron, Kingman, Hoisington

Kinker

  • Champion: Rossville
  • Runner-up: Kingman
  • Final Four: Rossville, Silver Lake, Cimarron, Kingman
  • Elite 8: Osage City, Rossville, Wellsville, Silver Lake, Marion, Cimarron, Kingman, Hoisington

Class 1A 

Olpe's Ted Skalsky (79) and Derek Hoelting (33) work to bring down Oakley's Ethan Abell (21) during the 1A State Football Championship Saturday in Hays.

Williams

  • Champion: Olpe
  • Runner-up: Inman
  • Final Four: Olpe, Centralia, Inman, Sedgwick
  • Elite 8: Olpe, Jefferson County North, Centralia, Wabaunsee, Inman, Conway Springs, Sedgwick, Smith Center

Watson

  • Champion: Inman
  • Runner-up: Olpe
  • Final Four: Olpe, Centralia, Inman, Sedgwick
  • Elite 8: Olpe, Jefferson County North, Centralia, Lyndon, Inman, Plainville, Sedgwick, Smith Center

Chaney

  • Champion: Inman
  • Runner-up: Olpe
  • Final Four: Olpe, Lyndon, Inman, Sedgwick
  • Elite 8: Olpe, Jefferson County North, Centralia, Lyndon, Inman, Conway Springs, Sedgwick, Smith Center

Sherwood

  • Champion: Olpe
  • Runner-up: Inman
  • Final Four: Olpe, Centralia, Inman, Sedgwick
  • Elite 8: Olpe, Jefferson County North, Centralia, Lyndon, Inman, Conway Springs, Sedgwick, Smith Center

Kinker

  • Champion: Inman
  • Runner-up: Wabaunsee
  • Final Four: Olpe, Wabaunsee, Inman, Smith Center
  • Elite 8: Olpe, Uniontown, Centralia, Wabaunsee, Inman, Plainville, Sedgwick, Smith Center

Class 8-Man Div. I

Little River's Jayden Garrison (10) is one of two area football players invited to the 2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl game in Hutchinson.

Williams

  • Champion: Little River
  • Runner-up: Meade
  • Final Four: Canton-Galva, Little River, Meade, Hill City
  • Elite 8: Chase County, Canton-Galva, Madison, Little River, Goessel, Meade, Argonia/Attica, Hill City

Watson

  • Champion: Little River
  • Runner-up: Meade
  • Final Four: Sedan, Little River, Meade, Argonia/Attica
  • Elite 8: Sedan, Canton-Galva, Madison, Little River, Goessel, Meade, Argonia/Attica, Hill City

Chaney

  • Champion: Madison
  • Runner-up: Meade
  • Final Four: Canton-Galva, Madison, Meade, Hill City
  • Elite 8: Chase County, Canton-Galva, Madison, Little River, Goessel, Meade, Argonia/Attica, Hill City

Sherwood

  • Champion: Little River
  • Runner-up: Meade
  • Final Four: Canton-Galva, Little River, Meade, Hill City
  • Elite 8: Chase County, Canton-Galva, Madison, Little River, Goessel, Meade, Argonia/Attica, Hill City

Kinker

  • Champion: WaKeeney-Trego
  • Runner-up: Yates Center 
  • Final Four: Yates Center, Madison, WaKeeney-Trego, Hill City
  • Elite 8: Yates Center, Canton-Galva, Madison, Little River, Goessel, WaKeeney-Trego, Argonia/Attica, Hill City

Class 8-Man Div. II

Dylan Bice has led the Longhorns to the No. 3 ranking in the 8-man II division.

Williams

  • Champion: Thunder Ridge
  • Runner-up: Wheatland/Grinnell
  • Final Four: Axtell, Thunder Ridge, Dighton, Wheatland/Grinnell
  • Elite 8: Waverly, Axtell, Lebo, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Dighton, South Barber, Wheatland/Grinnell

Watson

  • Champion: Thunder Ridge
  • Runner-up: Victoria
  • Final Four: Axtell, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Wheatland/Grinnell
  • Elite 8: Waverly, Axtell, Lebo, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Quinter, South Barber, Wheatland/Grinnell

Chaney

  • Champion: Thunder Ridge
  • Runner-up: Victoria
  • Final Four: Axtell, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Wheatland/Grinnell
  • Elite 8: Waverly, Axtell, Lebo, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Quinter, South Barber, Wheatland/Grinnell

Sherwood

  • Champion: Axtell
  • Runner-up: Victoria
  • Final Four: Axtell, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Bucklin
  • Elite 8: Waverly, Axtell, Lebo, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Dighton, South Barber, Bucklin

Kinker

  • Champion: Axtell
  • Runner-up: Dighton
  • Final Four: Axtell, Thunder Ridge, Dighton, Bucklin
  • Elite 8: Waverly, Axtell, Lebo, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Dighton, South Barber, Bucklin

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.