Here are Kansas sports reporters predictions for the KSHSAA State Championship Football bracket
Playoff football is back. The next five weeks can bring a lot of heartbreak and excitement to teams and communities throughout Kansas.
The sports reporters from CherryRoad Media and Gannett teamed up together and created a bracket for each division and predicted how it will unfold.
These brackets were submitted before the start of the Thursday games in Week 9 and the picks won't be changed during the playoffs. If you ever filled out a bracket for NCAA March Madness, it's the same concept, but with Kansas high school football.
Here you will find the links to each reporter's bracket on Google sheets. Then, below the links, there are the different football classes and the reporter's champion, runner-up, final four, and elite eight picks.
Experts Brackets
Greg Williams - Wellington Daily News
Billy Watson - The Hutchinson News
Charles Chaney - Butler County Times-Gazette
Dylan Sherwood - Salina Journal
Seth Kinker - Topeka Capital-Journal
Class 6A
Williams
- Champion: Derby
- Runner-up: Blue Valley Northwest
- Final Four: Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley, Derby, Manhattan
- Elite 8: Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe North, Blue Valley, Olathe West, Derby, Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Lawrence
Watson
- Champion: Derby
- Runner-up: Blue Valley
- Final Four: Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley, Derby, Junction City
- Elite 8: Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe North, Blue Valley, Olathe West, Derby, Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Junction City
Chaney
- Champion: Derby
- Runner-up: Blue Valley
- Final Four: Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley, Derby, Manhattan
- Elite 8: Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe North, Blue Valley, Olathe West, Derby, Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Lawrence
Sherwood
- Champion: Derby
- Runner-up: Blue Valley Northwest
- Final Four: Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley, Derby, Manhattan
- Elite 8: Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe North, Blue Valley, Olathe W, Derby, Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Junction City
Kinker
- Champion: Derby
- Runner-up: Blue Valley
- Final Four: Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley, Derby, Junction City
- Elite 8: Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe Northwest, Blue Valley, Olathe West, Derby, Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Junction City
Class 5A
Williams
- Champion: Kapaun Mt. Carmel
- Runner-up: Mill Valley
- Final Four: Mill Valley, Spring Hill, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Hays
- Elite 8: Mill Valley, Topeka-Seaman, Spring Hill, De Soto, Wichita Northwest, Hays, Bishop Carroll
Watson
- Champion: Kapaun Mt. Carmel
- Runner-up: Mill Valley
- Final Four: Mill Valley, Spring Hill, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Bishop Carroll
- Elite 8: Mill Valley, Topeka-Seaman, Spring Hill, Pittsburg, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Wichita Northwest, Hays, Bishop Carroll
Chaney
- Champion: Mill Valley
- Runner-up: Kapaun Mt. Carmel
- Final Four: Mill Valley, De Soto, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Hays
- Elite 8: Mill Valley, Topeka-Seaman, Shawnee Heights, De Soto, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Wichita Northwest, Hays, Bishop Carroll
Sherwood
- Champion: Mill Valley
- Runner-up: Kapaun Mt. Carmel
- Final Four: Mill Valley, Spring Hill, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Bishop Carroll
- Elite 8: Mill Valley, Topeka-Seaman, Spring Hill, Pittsburg, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Wichita Northwest, Andover, Bishop Carroll
Kinker
- Champion: Mill Valley
- Runner-up: Kapaun Mt. Carmel
- Final Four: Mill Valley, Pittsburg, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Andover
- Elite 8: Mill Valley, Topeka-Seaman, Shawnee Heights, Pittsburg, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Wichita Northwest, Andover, Bishop Carroll
Class 4A
Williams
- Champion: Basehor-Linwood
- Runner-up: Buhler
- Final Four: Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Miege, Buhler, Andover Central
- Elite 8: Basehor-Linwood, Piper, Bishop Miege, Atchinson, Buhler, Mulvane, Wamego, Andover Central
Watson
- Champion: Buhler
- Runner-up: Bishop Miege
- Final Four: Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Miege, Buhler, Andover Central
- Elite 8: Basehor-Linwood, Piper, Bishop Miege, Atchinson, Buhler, Mulvane, El Dorado, Andover Central
Chaney
- Champion: Basehor-Linwood
- Runner-up: Andover Central
- Final Four: Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Miege, Buhler, Andover Central
- Elite 8: Basheor-Linwood, Paola, Bishop Miege, Eudora, Buhler, Mulvane, Wamego, Andover Central
Sherwood
- Champion: Buhler
- Runner-up: Bishop Miege
- Final Four: Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Miege, Buhler, Andover Central
- Elite 8: Basehor-Linwood, Paola, Bishop Miege, Eudora, Buhler, Mulvane, Wamego, Andover Central
Kinker
- Champion: Bishop Miege
- Runner-up: Circle
- Final Four: Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Miege, Buhler, Circle
- Elite 8: Basehor-Linwood, Paola, Bishop Miege, Eudora, Buhler, McPherson, Wamego, Circle
Class 3A
Williams
- Champion: Andale
- Runner-up: Holton
- Final Four: Topeka-Hayden, Holton, Andale, SE of Saline
- Elite 8: Galena, Topeka-Hayden, Girard, Holton, Riley County, Andale, SE of Saline, Cheney
Watson
- Champion: Andale
- Runner-up: Girard
- Final Four: Topeka-Hayden, Girard, Andale, Cheney
- Elite 8: Galena, Topeka-Hayden, Girard, Holton, Riley County, Andale, SE of Saline, Cheney
Chaney
- Champion: Andale
- Runner-up: Topeka-Hayden
- Final Four: Topeka-Hayden, Perry-Lecompton, Andale, Cheney
- Elite 8: Galena, Topeka-Hayden, Girard, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Andale, SE of Saline, Cheney
Sherwood
- Champion: SE of Saline
- Runner-up: Holton
- Final Four: Topeka-Hayden, Holton, Andale, SE of Saline,
- Elite 8: Galena, Topeka-Hayden, Girard, Holton, Riley County, Andale, SE of Saline, Cheney
Kinker
- Champion: Andale
- Runner-up: Galena
- Final Four: Galena, Girard, Andale, Cheney
- Elite 8: Galena, Topeka-Hayden, Girard, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Andale, SE of Saline, Cheney
Class 2A
Williams
- Champion: Rossville
- Runner-up: Hoisington
- Final Four: Rossville, Wellsville, Hillsboro, Hoisington
- Elite 8: Osage City, Rossville, Wellsville, Silver Lake, Hillsboro, Cimarron, Kingman, Hoisington
Watson
- Champion: Wellsville
- Runner-up: Kingman
- Final Four: Rossville, Wellsville, Hillsboro, Kingman
- Elite 8: Riverton, Rossville, Wellsville, Silver Lake, Hillsboro, Cimarron, Kingman, Hoisington
Chaney
- Champion: Rossville
- Runner-up: Hoisington
- Final Four: Rossville, Silver Lake. Hillsboro, Hoisington
- Elite 8: Osage City, Rossville, Wellsville, Silver Lake, Hillsboro, Beloit, Garden Plain, Hoisington
Sherwood
- Champion: Rossville
- Runner-up: Hoisington
- Final Four: Rossville, Wellsville, Cimarron, Hoisington
- Elite 8: Osage City, Rossville, Wellsville, Silver Lake, Hillsboro, Cimarron, Kingman, Hoisington
Kinker
- Champion: Rossville
- Runner-up: Kingman
- Final Four: Rossville, Silver Lake, Cimarron, Kingman
- Elite 8: Osage City, Rossville, Wellsville, Silver Lake, Marion, Cimarron, Kingman, Hoisington
Class 1A
Williams
- Champion: Olpe
- Runner-up: Inman
- Final Four: Olpe, Centralia, Inman, Sedgwick
- Elite 8: Olpe, Jefferson County North, Centralia, Wabaunsee, Inman, Conway Springs, Sedgwick, Smith Center
Watson
- Champion: Inman
- Runner-up: Olpe
- Final Four: Olpe, Centralia, Inman, Sedgwick
- Elite 8: Olpe, Jefferson County North, Centralia, Lyndon, Inman, Plainville, Sedgwick, Smith Center
Chaney
- Champion: Inman
- Runner-up: Olpe
- Final Four: Olpe, Lyndon, Inman, Sedgwick
- Elite 8: Olpe, Jefferson County North, Centralia, Lyndon, Inman, Conway Springs, Sedgwick, Smith Center
Sherwood
- Champion: Olpe
- Runner-up: Inman
- Final Four: Olpe, Centralia, Inman, Sedgwick
- Elite 8: Olpe, Jefferson County North, Centralia, Lyndon, Inman, Conway Springs, Sedgwick, Smith Center
Kinker
- Champion: Inman
- Runner-up: Wabaunsee
- Final Four: Olpe, Wabaunsee, Inman, Smith Center
- Elite 8: Olpe, Uniontown, Centralia, Wabaunsee, Inman, Plainville, Sedgwick, Smith Center
Class 8-Man Div. I
Williams
- Champion: Little River
- Runner-up: Meade
- Final Four: Canton-Galva, Little River, Meade, Hill City
- Elite 8: Chase County, Canton-Galva, Madison, Little River, Goessel, Meade, Argonia/Attica, Hill City
Watson
- Champion: Little River
- Runner-up: Meade
- Final Four: Sedan, Little River, Meade, Argonia/Attica
- Elite 8: Sedan, Canton-Galva, Madison, Little River, Goessel, Meade, Argonia/Attica, Hill City
Chaney
- Champion: Madison
- Runner-up: Meade
- Final Four: Canton-Galva, Madison, Meade, Hill City
- Elite 8: Chase County, Canton-Galva, Madison, Little River, Goessel, Meade, Argonia/Attica, Hill City
Sherwood
- Champion: Little River
- Runner-up: Meade
- Final Four: Canton-Galva, Little River, Meade, Hill City
- Elite 8: Chase County, Canton-Galva, Madison, Little River, Goessel, Meade, Argonia/Attica, Hill City
Kinker
- Champion: WaKeeney-Trego
- Runner-up: Yates Center
- Final Four: Yates Center, Madison, WaKeeney-Trego, Hill City
- Elite 8: Yates Center, Canton-Galva, Madison, Little River, Goessel, WaKeeney-Trego, Argonia/Attica, Hill City
Class 8-Man Div. II
Williams
- Champion: Thunder Ridge
- Runner-up: Wheatland/Grinnell
- Final Four: Axtell, Thunder Ridge, Dighton, Wheatland/Grinnell
- Elite 8: Waverly, Axtell, Lebo, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Dighton, South Barber, Wheatland/Grinnell
Watson
- Champion: Thunder Ridge
- Runner-up: Victoria
- Final Four: Axtell, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Wheatland/Grinnell
- Elite 8: Waverly, Axtell, Lebo, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Quinter, South Barber, Wheatland/Grinnell
Chaney
- Champion: Thunder Ridge
- Runner-up: Victoria
- Final Four: Axtell, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Wheatland/Grinnell
- Elite 8: Waverly, Axtell, Lebo, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Quinter, South Barber, Wheatland/Grinnell
Sherwood
- Champion: Axtell
- Runner-up: Victoria
- Final Four: Axtell, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Bucklin
- Elite 8: Waverly, Axtell, Lebo, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Dighton, South Barber, Bucklin
Kinker
- Champion: Axtell
- Runner-up: Dighton
- Final Four: Axtell, Thunder Ridge, Dighton, Bucklin
- Elite 8: Waverly, Axtell, Lebo, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Dighton, South Barber, Bucklin
Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.