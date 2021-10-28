Here are Kansas sports reporters predictions for the KSHSAA State Championship Football bracket

Playoff football is back. The next five weeks can bring a lot of heartbreak and excitement to teams and communities throughout Kansas.

The sports reporters from CherryRoad Media and Gannett teamed up together and created a bracket for each division and predicted how it will unfold.

These brackets were submitted before the start of the Thursday games in Week 9 and the picks won't be changed during the playoffs. If you ever filled out a bracket for NCAA March Madness, it's the same concept, but with Kansas high school football.

Here you will find the links to each reporter's bracket on Google sheets. Then, below the links, there are the different football classes and the reporter's champion, runner-up, final four, and elite eight picks.

Experts Brackets

Greg Williams - Wellington Daily News

Billy Watson - The Hutchinson News

Charles Chaney - Butler County Times-Gazette

Dylan Sherwood - Salina Journal

Seth Kinker - Topeka Capital-Journal

Class 6A

Williams

Champion: Derby

Runner-up: Blue Valley Northwest

Final Four: Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley, Derby, Manhattan

Elite 8: Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe North, Blue Valley, Olathe West, Derby, Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Lawrence

Watson

Champion: Derby

Runner-up: Blue Valley

Final Four: Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley, Derby, Junction City

Elite 8: Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe North, Blue Valley, Olathe West, Derby, Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Junction City

Chaney

Champion: Derby

Runner-up: Blue Valley

Final Four: Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley, Derby, Manhattan

Elite 8: Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe North, Blue Valley, Olathe West, Derby, Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Lawrence

Sherwood

Champion: Derby

Runner-up: Blue Valley Northwest

Final Four: Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley, Derby, Manhattan

Elite 8: Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe North, Blue Valley, Olathe W, Derby, Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Junction City

Kinker

Champion: Derby

Runner-up: Blue Valley

Final Four: Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley, Derby, Junction City

Elite 8: Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe Northwest, Blue Valley, Olathe West, Derby, Washburn Rural, Manhattan, Junction City

Class 5A

Williams

Champion: Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Runner-up: Mill Valley

Final Four: Mill Valley, Spring Hill, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Hays

Elite 8: Mill Valley, Topeka-Seaman, Spring Hill, De Soto, Wichita Northwest, Hays, Bishop Carroll

Watson

Champion: Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Runner-up: Mill Valley

Final Four: Mill Valley, Spring Hill, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Bishop Carroll

Elite 8: Mill Valley, Topeka-Seaman, Spring Hill, Pittsburg, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Wichita Northwest, Hays, Bishop Carroll

Chaney

Champion: Mill Valley

Runner-up: Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Final Four: Mill Valley, De Soto, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Hays

Elite 8: Mill Valley, Topeka-Seaman, Shawnee Heights, De Soto, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Wichita Northwest, Hays, Bishop Carroll

Sherwood

Champion: Mill Valley

Runner-up: Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Final Four: Mill Valley, Spring Hill, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Bishop Carroll

Elite 8: Mill Valley, Topeka-Seaman, Spring Hill, Pittsburg, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Wichita Northwest, Andover, Bishop Carroll

Kinker

Champion: Mill Valley

Runner-up: Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Final Four: Mill Valley, Pittsburg, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Andover

Elite 8: Mill Valley, Topeka-Seaman, Shawnee Heights, Pittsburg, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Wichita Northwest, Andover, Bishop Carroll

Class 4A

Williams

Champion: Basehor-Linwood

Runner-up: Buhler

Final Four: Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Miege, Buhler, Andover Central

Elite 8: Basehor-Linwood, Piper, Bishop Miege, Atchinson, Buhler, Mulvane, Wamego, Andover Central

Watson

Champion: Buhler

Runner-up: Bishop Miege

Final Four: Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Miege, Buhler, Andover Central

Elite 8: Basehor-Linwood, Piper, Bishop Miege, Atchinson, Buhler, Mulvane, El Dorado, Andover Central

Chaney

Champion: Basehor-Linwood

Runner-up: Andover Central

Final Four: Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Miege, Buhler, Andover Central

Elite 8: Basheor-Linwood, Paola, Bishop Miege, Eudora, Buhler, Mulvane, Wamego, Andover Central

Sherwood

Champion: Buhler

Runner-up: Bishop Miege

Final Four: Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Miege, Buhler, Andover Central

Elite 8: Basehor-Linwood, Paola, Bishop Miege, Eudora, Buhler, Mulvane, Wamego, Andover Central

Kinker

Champion: Bishop Miege

Runner-up: Circle

Final Four: Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Miege, Buhler, Circle

Elite 8: Basehor-Linwood, Paola, Bishop Miege, Eudora, Buhler, McPherson, Wamego, Circle

Class 3A

Williams

Champion: Andale

Runner-up: Holton

Final Four: Topeka-Hayden, Holton, Andale, SE of Saline

Elite 8: Galena, Topeka-Hayden, Girard, Holton, Riley County, Andale, SE of Saline, Cheney

Watson

Champion: Andale

Runner-up: Girard

Final Four: Topeka-Hayden, Girard, Andale, Cheney

Elite 8: Galena, Topeka-Hayden, Girard, Holton, Riley County, Andale, SE of Saline, Cheney

Chaney

Champion: Andale

Runner-up: Topeka-Hayden

Final Four: Topeka-Hayden, Perry-Lecompton, Andale, Cheney

Elite 8: Galena, Topeka-Hayden, Girard, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Andale, SE of Saline, Cheney

Sherwood

Champion: SE of Saline

Runner-up: Holton

Final Four: Topeka-Hayden, Holton, Andale, SE of Saline,

Elite 8: Galena, Topeka-Hayden, Girard, Holton, Riley County, Andale, SE of Saline, Cheney

Kinker

Champion: Andale

Runner-up: Galena

Final Four: Galena, Girard, Andale, Cheney

Elite 8: Galena, Topeka-Hayden, Girard, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Andale, SE of Saline, Cheney

Class 2A

Williams

Champion: Rossville

Runner-up: Hoisington

Final Four: Rossville, Wellsville, Hillsboro, Hoisington

Elite 8: Osage City, Rossville, Wellsville, Silver Lake, Hillsboro, Cimarron, Kingman, Hoisington

Watson

Champion: Wellsville

Runner-up: Kingman

Final Four: Rossville, Wellsville, Hillsboro, Kingman

Elite 8: Riverton, Rossville, Wellsville, Silver Lake, Hillsboro, Cimarron, Kingman, Hoisington

Chaney

Champion: Rossville

Runner-up: Hoisington

Final Four: Rossville, Silver Lake. Hillsboro, Hoisington

Elite 8: Osage City, Rossville, Wellsville, Silver Lake, Hillsboro, Beloit, Garden Plain, Hoisington

Sherwood

Champion: Rossville

Runner-up: Hoisington

Final Four: Rossville, Wellsville, Cimarron, Hoisington

Elite 8: Osage City, Rossville, Wellsville, Silver Lake, Hillsboro, Cimarron, Kingman, Hoisington

Kinker

Champion: Rossville

Runner-up: Kingman

Final Four: Rossville, Silver Lake, Cimarron, Kingman

Elite 8: Osage City, Rossville, Wellsville, Silver Lake, Marion, Cimarron, Kingman, Hoisington

Class 1A

Williams

Champion: Olpe

Runner-up: Inman

Final Four: Olpe, Centralia, Inman, Sedgwick

Elite 8: Olpe, Jefferson County North, Centralia, Wabaunsee, Inman, Conway Springs, Sedgwick, Smith Center

Watson

Champion: Inman

Runner-up: Olpe

Final Four: Olpe, Centralia, Inman, Sedgwick

Elite 8: Olpe, Jefferson County North, Centralia, Lyndon, Inman, Plainville, Sedgwick, Smith Center

Chaney

Champion: Inman

Runner-up: Olpe

Final Four: Olpe, Lyndon, Inman, Sedgwick

Elite 8: Olpe, Jefferson County North, Centralia, Lyndon, Inman, Conway Springs, Sedgwick, Smith Center

Sherwood

Champion: Olpe

Runner-up: Inman

Final Four: Olpe, Centralia, Inman, Sedgwick

Elite 8: Olpe, Jefferson County North, Centralia, Lyndon, Inman, Conway Springs, Sedgwick, Smith Center

Kinker

Champion: Inman

Runner-up: Wabaunsee

Final Four: Olpe, Wabaunsee, Inman, Smith Center

Elite 8: Olpe, Uniontown, Centralia, Wabaunsee, Inman, Plainville, Sedgwick, Smith Center

Class 8-Man Div. I

Williams

Champion: Little River

Runner-up: Meade

Final Four: Canton-Galva, Little River, Meade, Hill City

Elite 8: Chase County, Canton-Galva, Madison, Little River, Goessel, Meade, Argonia/Attica, Hill City

Watson

Champion: Little River

Runner-up: Meade

Final Four: Sedan, Little River, Meade, Argonia/Attica

Elite 8: Sedan, Canton-Galva, Madison, Little River, Goessel, Meade, Argonia/Attica, Hill City

Chaney

Champion: Madison

Runner-up: Meade

Final Four: Canton-Galva, Madison, Meade, Hill City

Elite 8: Chase County, Canton-Galva, Madison, Little River, Goessel, Meade, Argonia/Attica, Hill City

Sherwood

Champion: Little River

Runner-up: Meade

Final Four: Canton-Galva, Little River, Meade, Hill City

Elite 8: Chase County, Canton-Galva, Madison, Little River, Goessel, Meade, Argonia/Attica, Hill City

Kinker

Champion: WaKeeney-Trego

Runner-up: Yates Center

Final Four: Yates Center, Madison, WaKeeney-Trego, Hill City

Elite 8: Yates Center, Canton-Galva, Madison, Little River, Goessel, WaKeeney-Trego, Argonia/Attica, Hill City

Class 8-Man Div. II

Williams

Champion: Thunder Ridge

Runner-up: Wheatland/Grinnell

Final Four: Axtell, Thunder Ridge, Dighton, Wheatland/Grinnell

Elite 8: Waverly, Axtell, Lebo, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Dighton, South Barber, Wheatland/Grinnell

Watson

Champion: Thunder Ridge

Runner-up: Victoria

Final Four: Axtell, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Wheatland/Grinnell

Elite 8: Waverly, Axtell, Lebo, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Quinter, South Barber, Wheatland/Grinnell

Chaney

Champion: Thunder Ridge

Runner-up: Victoria

Final Four: Axtell, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Wheatland/Grinnell

Elite 8: Waverly, Axtell, Lebo, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Quinter, South Barber, Wheatland/Grinnell

Sherwood

Champion: Axtell

Runner-up: Victoria

Final Four: Axtell, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Bucklin

Elite 8: Waverly, Axtell, Lebo, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Dighton, South Barber, Bucklin

Kinker

Champion: Axtell

Runner-up: Dighton

Final Four: Axtell, Thunder Ridge, Dighton, Bucklin

Elite 8: Waverly, Axtell, Lebo, Thunder Ridge, Victoria, Dighton, South Barber, Bucklin

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.