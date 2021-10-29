Argonia/Attica Titans shutout Kinsley to advance to the second round to take on LaCrosse

Ever since Argonia/Attica's Week 4 loss to Goessel, the Titans have played its best football, and it showed in a 46-0 win over Kinsley.

It was a little bit of a rough start for Argonia/Attica as they started on defense. Kinsley began to drive down the field, but once the Titans forced a fourth down, that's where everything fell apart for the Coyotes.

Senior quarterback and linebacker Xander Newberry read the eyes of the Kinsley quarterback and picked him off. Newberry would for 45-yards the other way and return it for a pick-six to give the Titans the game's first and only lead.

After Kinsley got the ball back, they couldn't get anything going again. Penalties and turnovers hurt the Coyotes all day, but those mistakes can't happen when you're playing the Titans.

The Titans would force a turnover on downs and it kept them in good field position to go down and score another touchdown.

Argonia/Attica's offense didn't get their normal stat production, but it was thanks to the defense. The Titan didn't have to drive too far down the field to score their touchdowns.

The offense totaled 139 yards and their longest touchdown came from a 32-yard run from sophomore Dalton Morrison.

Newberry also ran one in for a touchdown and he threw a 15-yard touchdown to junior Conner Harden. Senior running back Adam Blanchat also totaled another touchdown for the Titans.

The defense forced three turnovers, including the last touchdown of the game, which game from Morrison on a 13-yard pick-six. The third interception came from sophomore Colter McDaniel.

Next week Argonia/Attica will travel to take on La Crosse on Friday, Nov. 5th. La Crosse is coming over a 61-6 win over Moundridge.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.