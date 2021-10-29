Caldwell Bluejays total 403 rushing yards in a first-round win over Central Plains

CALDWELL, KS --The Bluejays were coming off their first loss of the season, so nobody had an idea how they would respond to the adversity, however, on a windy Thursday night, Caldwell did what they do best.

Caldwell responded to the loss just like they've responded to everything - running the ball, tough defense, and blowing out their opponent.

In a rematch of last year's matchup between Caldwell and Central Plains, the Bluejays came away with the 36-34 win. This year? Caldwell didn't have to sweat their 57-8 win to kick off their quest for a state title.

The Bluejays wasted no time putting up points. Caldwell's junior quarterback Keiondre Smith got themselves on the board with a 49-yard touchdown run, then completed the two-point conversion to take the first lead of the game.

Next possession for the Bluejays, they gave it to Smith again and he ran it in for another long touchdown, this time from 56-yards.

The junior quarterback had 15 carries, 246 yards, and five touchdowns. His longest run of the day came on the fifth touchdown from 59-yards.

It doesn't stop there. Senior running back Brody Perkins had a 51-yard touchdown and running back Dawson Bristor got himself a 46-yard touchdown.

Perkins had one touchdown on seven carries for 91 yards and Bristor had two touchdowns on two carries for 66 yards.

Central Plains were able to crack into the Bluejays lead, but the Cole Lamatsch six-yard touchdown were the only points the Oilers can score.

The Bluejays' defense held the Oilers to 174 total yards and forced a fumble that was recovered by junior Jordan Williams.

Caldwell advances to the second round of the playoffs and will travel to Victoria. The Knights defeated Peabody-Burns 52-6 on Thursday night.

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.