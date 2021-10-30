Conway Springs gives up 1 yard in a shutout victory over Sacred Heart in the playoff opener

CONWAY SPRINGS — When you look at the Kansas football playoff matchups, people generally know what game could be close, or which game could be a blowout.

Well, if you looked at Conway Springs and Sacred Heart, you had a good idea this game was going to get ugly — and it did.

Conway Springs was coming off a 28-14 loss to Sedgwick in which their defense had no answer. This week, the Cardinals' defense had an answer for everything against the Knights.

The Knights ran 39 plays and had 33:15 time of possession, but they only gained one yard in a 68-0 loss to Conway Springs.

The Cardinals ran 34 plays and had a 14:45 time of possession and totaled 461 yards against Sacred Heart. 371 of those yards were done on the ground.

Conway Springs scored 35 points in the first quarter and started taking their foot off the accelerator as the game went on, but the scoring started where Cardinals quarterback Izic Billups found Derrick Smith for a 22-yard touchdown.

The two would connect again on the next possession for a seven-yard touchdown.

Billups went 3-for-5 with two touchdowns, then ran for 29 yards and scored twice on three attempts. Smith had three total touchdowns and had 76 total yards of offense.

With the Cardinals up 14-0, they started to run the ball, however, the Cardinals had no problem finding the end zone.

Smith ran one in from 34 yards out, Billups got his first rushing touchdown from six yards, the next two touchdowns came from Brayden Kunz, then Billups ended his day with a 25-yard touchdown.

After halftime, the Cardinals rested their starters, but their reserves had no issues finding the end zone.

Layne Whitney scored from 15 yards, Isaac Winter scored the game's longest touchdown from 75 yards, then Winter found Taylor Wykes for a 50-yard touchdown.

Kunz and Winter each finished with over 100-yards rushing and two total touchdowns. Winter also went 2-for-2 and led the game with 59 passing yards.

Sacred Heart's Carson Lehmann ran for 21 yards for the Knights and Thomas Cheney got one yard on the ground. Lehmann also went 1-for-1 on his passes and had four yards through the air.

Sacred Heart ends their season without a win, but Conway Springs will host Plainville next week. Plainville is coming off a forfeit win over Sublette.

Conway Springs 68, Sacred Heart 0

Sacred Heart;0;0;0;0 - 0

Conway Springs;35;14;7;12 - 68

