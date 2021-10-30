Wellington's cross country team competes at the 4A state meet for the first time since 1989

On a sunny Saturday afternoon, the Wellington cross country team competed for a 4A state title for the first time in 32 years.

The Crusaders finished in 12th place and a final score of 297 points and a 1:38:14 total time. Buhler claimed the state title with 51 points, then was followed by Wamego and Augusta.

Wellington's Ryan Bacon was the highest finisher with a 50th-place finish. Here were the seven placements from the Wellington runners.

50) Ryan Bacon 18:34.95

74) Hunter Lough- 19:19.24

82) Conner Walker - 19:50.55

86) Camden Parkey - 20:07.71

90) Braden Ybarra - 20:21.03

95) Caleb Sanders - 20:45.92

97) Jaxson Irey-Hurt - 21:06.02

Augusta's Sawyer Schmidt took first place with a 15:54.43 finish and was followed by Buhler's Tanner Lindahl and Topeka-Hayden's Tanner Newkirk.

Here are the team placements, scores, and total time.

Buhler - 51 - 1:25:32 Wamego - 67 - 1:26:52 Augusta - 130 - 1:29:26 Bishop Miege - 132 - 1:30:43 Eudora - 151 - 1:31:06 Topeka-Hayden - 174 - 1:31:22 Circle - 177 - 1:34:46 Louisburg - 195 - 1:33:01 Winfield - 207 - 1:33:35 Abilene - 220 - 1:34:40 McPherson - 269 - 1:36:54 Wellington - 297 - 1:38:14

