Wellington's cross country team competes at the 4A state meet for the first time since 1989

Greg Williams
Wellington Daily News
On a sunny Saturday afternoon, the Wellington cross country team competed for a 4A state title for the first time in 32 years.

The Crusaders finished in 12th place and a final score of 297 points and a 1:38:14 total time. Buhler claimed the state title with 51 points, then was followed by Wamego and Augusta. 

Wellington's Ryan Bacon was the highest finisher with a 50th-place finish. Here were the seven placements from the Wellington runners. 

  • 50) Ryan Bacon 18:34.95
  • 74) Hunter Lough- 19:19.24
  • 82) Conner Walker - 19:50.55
  • 86) Camden Parkey - 20:07.71
  • 90) Braden Ybarra - 20:21.03
  • 95) Caleb Sanders - 20:45.92
  • 97) Jaxson Irey-Hurt - 21:06.02

Augusta's Sawyer Schmidt took first place with a 15:54.43 finish and was followed by Buhler's Tanner Lindahl and Topeka-Hayden's Tanner Newkirk. 

Here are the team placements, scores, and total time. 

  1. Buhler - 51 - 1:25:32
  2. Wamego - 67 - 1:26:52 
  3. Augusta - 130 - 1:29:26
  4. Bishop Miege - 132 - 1:30:43
  5. Eudora - 151 - 1:31:06 
  6. Topeka-Hayden - 174 - 1:31:22
  7. Circle - 177 - 1:34:46
  8. Louisburg - 195 - 1:33:01
  9. Winfield - 207 - 1:33:35
  10. Abilene - 220 - 1:34:40
  11. McPherson - 269 - 1:36:54
  12. Wellington - 297 - 1:38:14

