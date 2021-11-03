A look at KSHSAA State Championship 2021 high school football brackets heading into the regional round

The first round (Week 9) of the KSHSAA playoffs is over and it's time for the regional round.

Here's how the brackets are looking for the second round of the playoffs.

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Class 8-Man Div. I

Class 8-Man Div. II

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.